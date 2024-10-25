Jammu and Kashmir Weather and AQI Today: Cool start at -12.17 °C, check weather forecast for October 25, 2024

Date Temperature Sky October 26, 2024 -0.71 °C Sky is clear October 27, 2024 1.57 °C Sky is clear October 28, 2024 0.32 °C Sky is clear October 29, 2024 -2.54 °C Sky is clear October 30, 2024 -4.1 °C Sky is clear October 31, 2024 -2.73 °C Sky is clear November 1, 2024 -0.41 °C Sky is clear

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 29.78 °C Overcast clouds Kolkata 26.51 °C Heavy intensity rain Chennai 28.95 °C Light rain Bengaluru 25.22 °C Overcast clouds Hyderabad 26.59 °C Scattered clouds Ahmedabad 31.94 °C Scattered clouds Delhi 32.12 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Jammu and Kashmir today, on October 25, 2024, is -5.62 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of -12.17 °C and -1.97 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 40% and the wind speed is 40 km/h. The sun rose at 06:34 AM and will set at 05:37 PM.Tomorrow, on Saturday, October 26, 2024, Jammu and Kashmir is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of -8.71 °C and 0.39 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 41%.With temperatures ranging between -12.17 °C and -1.97 °C, prepare for chilly conditions throughout the day. If you are sensitive to cold conditions, you should plan and consider appropriate attire or activities suitable for the prevailing weather.Weather and AQI predictions in Jammu and Kashmir for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on October 25, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

