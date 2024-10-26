Jammu and Kashmir Weather and AQI Today: Cool start at -8.66 °C, check weather forecast for October 26, 2024

Date Temperature Sky October 27, 2024 1.81 °C Sky is clear October 28, 2024 -0.43 °C Sky is clear October 29, 2024 -3.23 °C Sky is clear October 30, 2024 -4.08 °C Few clouds October 31, 2024 -3.15 °C Sky is clear November 1, 2024 0.14 °C Sky is clear November 2, 2024 0.79 °C Sky is clear

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 29.07 °C Scattered clouds Kolkata 29.84 °C Moderate rain Chennai 29.92 °C Few clouds Bengaluru 26.37 °C Scattered clouds Hyderabad 25.34 °C Scattered clouds Ahmedabad 33.71 °C Broken clouds Delhi 31.06 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Jammu and Kashmir today, on October 26, 2024, is -2.77 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of -8.66 °C and -0.3 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 41% and the wind speed is 41 km/h. The sun rose at 06:34 AM and will set at 05:36 PM.Tomorrow, on Sunday, October 27, 2024, Jammu and Kashmir is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of -9.18 °C and 2.52 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 35%.With temperatures ranging between -8.66 °C and -0.3 °C, prepare for chilly conditions throughout the day. If you are sensitive to cold conditions, you should plan and consider appropriate attire or activities suitable for the prevailing weather.Weather and AQI predictions in Jammu and Kashmir for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on October 26, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

