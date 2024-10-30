Jammu and Kashmir Weather and AQI Today: Cool start at -8.31 °C, check weather forecast for October 30, 2024

Date Temperature Sky October 31, 2024 -1.08 °C Sky is clear November 1, 2024 1.45 °C Sky is clear November 2, 2024 0.31 °C Sky is clear November 3, 2024 0.33 °C Sky is clear November 4, 2024 -1.02 °C Scattered clouds November 5, 2024 0.63 °C Sky is clear November 6, 2024 2.15 °C Sky is clear

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 29.08 °C Light rain Kolkata 30.23 °C Light rain Chennai 30.42 °C Light rain Bengaluru 26.99 °C Light rain Hyderabad 28.18 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 31.27 °C Sky is clear Delhi 33.04 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Jammu and Kashmir today, on October 30, 2024, is -3.94 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of -8.31 °C and -3.05 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 44% and the wind speed is 44 km/h. The sun rose at 06:38 AM and will set at 05:32 PM.Tomorrow, on Thursday, October 31, 2024, Jammu and Kashmir is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of -7.89 °C and -0.6 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 10%.With temperatures ranging between -8.31 °C and -3.05 °C, prepare for chilly conditions throughout the day. If you are sensitive to cold conditions, you should plan and consider appropriate attire or activities suitable for the prevailing weather.Weather and AQI predictions in Jammu and Kashmir for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on October 30, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.