Jharkhand election: JMM's 'may ruin careers' warning as BJP list excludes Hemant Soren's seat

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) MP Mahua Maji on Sunday targeted the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), accusing the saffron party of struggling to find a suitable candidate to contest against chief minister Hemant Soren in the upcoming state assembly elections. Her comments come a day after the BJP released its first list of 66 candidates for the polls, yet withheld names for two crucial constituencies: Barhait, where Soren is the incumbent, and Tundi. Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren.(PTI)

As per the latest seat-sharing arrangement in the NDA, the BJP will contest 68 seats, AJSU Party 10, JD (U) two and LJP (Ram Vilas) one.

“BJP is finding no suitable candidate to field against chief minister Hemant Soren in Barhait seat. Actually, the work done by the chief minister has scared BJP leaders,” Maji said. “I have heard that the saffron party asked several senior leaders to contest against Hemant Soren but all have declined, as it may ruin their careers.”

Maji lambasted the BJP for offering election tickets to former JMM leaders who have recently defected and accused the party of lacking originality and relying on turncoats to bolster its ranks.

“BJP calls itself the biggest political party. It says that it has many women workers. However, during elections it starts to look around. It is shameful that you are breaking other parties. This is not a good practice,” the JMM leader said.

Maji also took a swipe at the BJP its frequent criticisms of "dynastic politics" in regional parties like the JMM. She pointed out that the BJP has given tickets to several family members of its senior leaders for the Jharkhand polls.

“The BJP should make comments on dynastic politics when it itself gave election tickets to its leaders' brothers, sons, and sisters-in-law for the Jharkhand assembly polls,” she said.

Champai Soren to contest from Saraikela

The BJP’s first candidate list features some prominent names, including party president Babulal Marandi contesting from Dhanwar, and former chief minister Champai Soren from Saraikela. It has fielded Sita Soren, the sister-in-law of CM Hemant Soren, from Jamtara. The party is looking to topple the JMM-led alliance from power in the two-phase polls scheduled for November 13 and 20.