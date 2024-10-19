Jharkhand elections: BJP announces names of 66 candidates | Full list

Jharkhand elections: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday announced 66 candidates in their first list for the coming Jharkhand Assembly elections. Union minister and Jharkhand election incharge Shivraj Singh Chouhan, state BJP president Babulal Marandi, Leader of opposition in Jharkhand Legislative Assembly Amar Kumar Bauri and others during a party meeting ahead of the Jharkhand Assembly elections, in Ranchi. (ANI)

The party has fielded state chief Babulal Marandi from Dhanwar, Lobin Hembrom from Borio, Sita Soren from Jamtara, former Jharkhand CM Champai Soren from Saraikella, Geeta Balmuchu from Chaibasa, Geeta Koda from Jaganathpur, Meera Munda from Potka among others.

The first list of the BJP comes a day after the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) announced seat sharing for the upcoming assembly polls.

The BJP announced that it will contest 68 seats, while its NDA allies AJSU will contest on 10 seats, the JD(U) will contest on two seats and LJP (Ram Vilas) on one seat.

Also Read | Jharkhand elections: ECI orders removal of state acting DGP ahead of polls

Elections to the 81-member Jharkhand assembly will be held in two phases on November 13 and 20, announced Election Commission. The counting of votes will take place on November 23.

Jharkhand elections: Here's the list of 66 candidates announced by the BJP