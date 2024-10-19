Jharkhand elections: BJP announces names of 66 candidates | Full list
Jharkhand elections: BJP has announced that it will contest 68 seats, while its allies AJSU will contest 10 seats, the JD(U) on 2 seats and LJP (RV) on 1 seat.
Jharkhand elections: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday announced 66 candidates in their first list for the coming Jharkhand Assembly elections.
The party has fielded state chief Babulal Marandi from Dhanwar, Lobin Hembrom from Borio, Sita Soren from Jamtara, former Jharkhand CM Champai Soren from Saraikella, Geeta Balmuchu from Chaibasa, Geeta Koda from Jaganathpur, Meera Munda from Potka among others.
The first list of the BJP comes a day after the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) announced seat sharing for the upcoming assembly polls.
The BJP announced that it will contest 68 seats, while its NDA allies AJSU will contest on 10 seats, the JD(U) will contest on two seats and LJP (Ram Vilas) on one seat.
Elections to the 81-member Jharkhand assembly will be held in two phases on November 13 and 20, announced Election Commission. The counting of votes will take place on November 23.
Jharkhand elections: Here's the list of 66 candidates announced by the BJP
- Dhanwar: Babulal Marandi
- Rajmahal: Anant Ojha
- Borio (ST): Lobin Hembrom
- Litipara (ST): Babudhan Murmu
- Maheshpur: Navneet Hembrom
- Shikaripara (ST): Paritosh Soren
- Nala: Madhav Chandra Mahto
- Jamtara: Sita Soren
- Dumka (ST): Sunil Soren
- Jama (ST): Suresh Murmu
- Jarmundi: Devendra Kunwar
- Madhupur: Ganga Narayan Singh
- Sarath: Randhir Kumar Singh
- Deoghar (SC): Narayan Das
- Poreyahat: Devendranath Singh
- Godda: Amit Kumar Mandal
- Mahagama: Ashok Kumar Bhagat
- Kodarma: Neera Yadav
- Barkatha: Amit Kumar Yadav
- Barhi: Manoj Yadav
- Barkagaon: Roshan Lal Choudhary
- Hazaribagh: Pradeep Prasad
- Simaria (SC): Ujjwal Das
- Bagodar: Nagendra Mahto
- Jamua (SC): Manju Devi
- Gandey: Muniya Devi
- Giridih: Nirbhay Kumar Shahabadi
- Bermo: Ravindra Pandey
- Bokaro: Biranchi Narayan
- Chandankiyari (SC): Amar Kumar Bauri
- Sindri: Tara Devi
- Nirsa: Aparna Sengupta
- Dhanbad: Raj Sinha
- Jharia: Ragini Singh
- Baghmara: Shatrughan Mahto
- Baharagora: Dineshanand Goswami
- Ghatshila (ST): Babulal Soren
- Potka (ST): Meera Munda
- Jamshedpur East: Purnima Das Sahu
- Saraikella (ST): Champai Soren
- Chaibasa (ST): Geeta Balmuchu
- Majhgaon (ST): Barkunwar Gagrai
- Jaganathpur (ST): Geeta Koda
- Chakradharpur (ST): Shashibhushan Samad
- Kharsawan (ST): Sonaram Bodra
- Torpa (ST): Koche Munda
- Khunti (ST): Nilkanth Singh Munda
- Khijri (ST): Ram Kumar Pahan
- Ranchi: C.P. Singh
- Hatia: Navin Jaiswal
- Kanke (SC): Jitu Charan Ram
- Mandar (ST): Sunny Toppo
- Sisai (ST): Arun Oraon
- Gumla (ST): Sudarshan Bhagat
- Bishunpur (ST): Sameer Oraon
- Simdega (ST): Shradhanand Besra
- Kolebira (ST): Sujan Jojo
- Manika (ST): Harikrishna Singh
- Latehar (SC): Prakash Ram
- Panki: Kushwaha Shashi Bhushan Mehta
- Daltonganj: Alok Kumar Chaurasiya
- Bishrampur: Ramachandra Chandravanshi
- Chhatarpur (SC): Pushpa Devi Bhuiyan
- Hussainabad: Kamlesh Kumar Singh
- Garhwa: Satyendra Nath Tiwari
- Bhawanathpur: Bhanu Pratap Shahi