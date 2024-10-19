Jharkhand elections: BJP names ex-CMs Babulal Marandi, Champai Soren in 1st list

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday released its first list of 66 candidates for the upcoming Jharkhand Assembly elections, out of the 68 seats it plans to contest. Ranchi: Former Jharkhand chief minister Champai Soren gets Saraikella seat while BJP President Babulal Marandi has been fielded from Dhanwar.(PTI)

State party chief Babulal Marandi will contest from Dhanwar. Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) turncoats Sita Soren from Jamtara and former chief minister Champai Soren from Saraikella have also been fielded.

The saffron party has nominated Geeta Balmuchu from Chaibasa, Geeta Koda, wife of former CM Madhu Koda, from Jaganathpur, and Meera Munda from Potka.

Jharkhand polls on Nov 13, 20

Elections to the 81-member Jharkhand assembly will be held in two phases on November 13 and 20, announced Election Commission. The counting of votes will take place on November 23.

The NDA on Friday announced its seat-sharing formula among its partners. The BJP will contest 68 seats, the All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU) will contest 10 seats, while the Janata Dal (United) will contest two seats, and the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) on one seat.

Hemant Soren announces JMM-Congress seat deal

On the other hand, Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren announced that the INDIA bloc will contest the upcoming assembly polls together, with Congress and JMM set to field candidates in 70 out of the 81 seats.

Seat-sharing discussions are ongoing with alliance partners, including the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Left parties, for the remaining 11 seats.

In the 2019 Assembly elections, the JMM, as part of the United Progressive Alliance (UPA), contested 43 seats, Congress 31 seats, and RJD seven seats. The UPA secured victory with 47 seats, while the BJP won 25.