JPC report on data protection bill set to be tabled today

The joint parliamentary committee (JPC) reviewing the country’s first proposed data protection law will table its report on the framework on Thursday, parliamentarians familiar with the matter said.

“The report is likely to be tabled tomorrow (Thursday),” an MP, who is part of the 30-member panel set up in 2019, said on condition of anonymity.

Committee chairperson and BJP parliamentarian PP Chaudhary had last month sought an extension to submit the report on the bill by the last week, instead of the first week, of Parliament session to ensure it was well translated into Hindi as well, the MP said.

In its report, the panel has suggested a change in the contentious Clause 35 of the bill which deals with exemptions under which government agencies can access personal data without consent. It has recommended that the procedure by which this exemption is claimed be “just, fair, reasonable and proportionate”.

The report will be tabled in Parliament following which the government will re-introduce the bill – the recommendations of parliamentary committees are not binding.

Kazim Rizvi, Founder of tech policy think tank The Dialogue, said: “As the committee’s deliberations come close to an end, we are hopeful that the two-year-long extensive consultation process will result in a progressive report. With respect to the government’s access to data and exemptions under Clause 35, we hope that such exemptions cater to the principles of proportionality, necessity and legality, as laid out in the right to privacy judgment.”

Apar Gupta, Internet Freedom Foundation Trustee, said: “As per reports, dissent notes circulated are extremely concerning as they centre on data localisation... the law, if implemented soon, will provide some rights and remedies to India citizens.”