Kandla port to get 57,000 crore infrastructure upgrade: Deendayal Port Authority

Ahmedabad:The Deendayal Port Authority (DPA) plans major infrastructure development, including expanding cargo capacity and establishing a cutting-edge shipbuilding ecosystem at Gujarat’s Kandla, with an investment exceeding ₹57,000 crore, DPA chairman Sushil Kumar Singh said. Deendayal Port Authority aims to reach 170 MMT of cargo by next year (ANI)

Speaking at an event held in Gandhidham to commemorate the port’s historic achievement of handling 150.16 million metric tonnes (MMT) of cargo in the financial year 2024-25—a record in DPA’s history—Singh said the port was entering a transformative phase that would not only strengthen its logistical muscle but also position it as a global centre for shipbuilding and green fuel innovation.

Aiming to reach 170 MMT by next year, Singh said, “This achievement is not just a number—it reflects the strength of our partnerships, the dedication of our people, and the limitless potential of DPA. Together, we are shaping the future of India’s maritime growth.”

The DPA has achieved a 13% year-on-year growth rate, the highest among all major ports in the country, Singh said, adding that this was higher than the national average of 4.34% growth.

The centrepiece of the investment plan is a ₹30,000 crore mega shipbuilding complex designed to construct large vessels, including Very Large Crude Carriers (VLCCs), he said.

“Spread over more than 6,000 acres, the facility will include a marina, fishing harbour, integrated townships, and a marine industrial cluster, making it one of the most comprehensive shipbuilding hubs in Asia. The facility will have the capacity to produce 32 new ships and repair 50 old ships every year,” Singh said.

The new port outside the Kandla Creek is part of efforts to restructure the port and will be developed using the 6 km available waterfront. The new port will handle all existing cargo jetties handling dry bulk cargo, with modern cargo handling equipment and more efficient evacuation systems, according to Singh. “This will allow Kandla to be converted into liquid jetties, improving the waiting time of liquid tanker vessels and enhancing the turnaround time of liquid vessels,” he added.

Three new oil jetties will be constructed, which will add 10 MTPA capacity. One Single Buoy Mooring and two product jetties are also being constructed at Vadinar. This will further enhance the liquid cargo handling capacity by about 25 MTPA.

“These initiatives reflect DPA’s commitment to the “Viksit Bharat 2047” vision of our Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and reinforce its role as a crucial pillar in India’s maritime and economic growth,” Singh said.

Deendayal Port Authority has set its sights on a transformative goal of System Improvement, with a strategic focus on enhancing operational efficiency across the board. It has set the ambitious target of achieving ‘Berthing on Arrival,’ ensuring that vessels face no waiting time upon reaching the port, he said. This seamless berthing strategy is expected to significantly boost productivity, reduce vessel turnaround time, and accelerate cargo evacuation processes. With these efforts, DPA is not just modernising its systems but also aligning with the vision of a future-ready maritime India, according to the chairman.

In line with the Government of India’s Green Hydrogen Mission, Minister for ports, shipping and waterways Sarbananda Sonowal recently flagged off India’s first indigenous electrolysers for setting up a 1-MegaWatt Green Hydrogen Plant at Kandla, marking a major leap in sustainable port operations. Singh said that the 1-Megawatt (MW) electrolyser has been manufactured by L&T for this project, which will subsequently be scaled up to a 10 MW capacity.