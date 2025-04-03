FMR revised to prevent illegal activities across the border: Mizoram governor

Mizoram governor Vijay Kumar Singh on Wednesday said that the Free Movement Regime (FMR) won’t be abolished, adding that certain restrictions were imposed to prevent illegal cross-border activities owing to the situation in Myanmar. Singh held a meeting with legislators, members of district and village councils, officials, and representatives of NGOs. (Governor of Mizoram | Official X account)

In his visit to southern Mizoram’s Lawngtlai district, Singh held a meeting with legislators, members of district and village councils, officials, and representatives of NGOs.

Singh reassured that the FMR, which has been in place for years, is not being abolished and clarified that the new regulations are a response to the current instability in Myanmar, aimed at securing the region and preventing cross-border crimes.

“The revised FMR rules are not intended to create hardship, but rather to improve safety and well-being for everyone,” said the Governor.

He also highlighted the growing issue of drug smuggling along the border and called for collective efforts to maintain Mizoram’s peace and prosperity.

The Free Movement Regime (FMR) is a bilateral agreement between India and Myanmar that allows people living near the border to move freely within a 16-kilometer radius without the need for visas or passports. However, recent adjustments to the regime have been introduced by the Union ministry of home affairs (MHA), aimed at regulating movement within a 10-kilometer radius on both sides of the largely unfenced border after issuing border passes.

Also Read: Mizoram body urges Shah to reconsider decision to fence India-Myanmar border, lift FMR

Under the revised rules finalised on December 6, 2024, Assam Rifles personnel will issue border passes and conduct security checks at designated crossings. The new passes will allow holders to stay for up to seven days.

The changes to the FMR and the introduction of the border pass system sparked widespread protests earlier this year.

India shares a 1,643-kilometer border with Myanmar, with Mizoram (510km), Manipur (398km), Nagaland (215km), and Arunachal Pradesh (520km) all located along this international boundary.