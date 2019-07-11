Karnataka political crisis live updates: Karnataka Cabinet meet today amid political tension

As the Congress-JD(S) coalition government totters on the brink — on Wednesday, two more MLAs resigned— leaders of the two parties have begun to reflect on the path that led to the current crisis, one that began with a rebel’s resignation and culminated with a series of what they term “men-made disasters”.

About six months before the current crisis, a similar one played out as MLAs from the two partners tried to defect to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). While four MLAs emerged as rebels, only one eventually resigned from the Congress as others were believed to be afraid of the legal consequences. The Congress MLA from Chincholi, Umesh Jadhav, quit, went on to join the BJP and defeat Congress heavyweight, Mallikarjun Kharge, in the Gulbarga seat in the Lok Sabha polls.

11:24 am IST Supreme Court says Karnataka Speaker has to take a decision in remaining part the day The Supreme Court says Karnataka Speaker has to take a decision in remaining part the day. The Court also ordered the DGP of Karnataka to provide protection to all the rebel MLAs and adjourned the hearing for tomorrow (July 12)., reports news agency ANI.





11:16 am IST Supreme Court permits rebel MLAs to place request for security The Supreme Court says the rebel MLAs If they so wish and inclined shall intimate about their decision to resign in respect of which the Speaker will decide in the remaining course of the day. Order of the speaker will be placed before us. The Supreme Court also permits the rebel MLAs, most of them are in Bombay, to place a request to DGP, Karnataka, to provide them with adequate security once they reach Bangalore. Asks DGP Karnataka to consider the same.





11:11 am IST SC asks 10 MLAs to appear before Karnataka assembly Speaker at 6 pm today in Bangalore Supreme Court asks ten MLAs to appear before Karnataka assembly speaker at 6 pm today in Bangalore.





10:56 am IST I will have to take a legal remedy to protect my rights: DK Shivakumar Karnataka Minister and Congress leader DK Shivakumar at Kumara Krupa Guest House in Bengaluru: Since the hotel people in Mumbai yesterday rejected my reservation after making me stand for hours together,I have asked my legal people to look into it. I will have to take a legal remedy to protect my rights. #Karnataka Min&Congress leader DK Shivakumar at Kumara Krupa Guest House in Bengaluru: Since the hotel ppl in Mumbai y'day rejected my reservation after making me stand for hrs together,I've asked my legal ppl to look into it. I'll have to take a legal remedy to protect my rights pic.twitter.com/dDXxpWQKbH — ANI (@ANI) July 11, 2019





10:53 am IST Karnataka Cabinet meet today amid political tension, ban orders in place All eyes are on Bengaluru today, where beleaguered Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy has called a Cabinet meeting in the wake of a spate of resignations threatening the existence of the coalition government in Karnataka. As the stage is set for a major political showdown, police have issued prohibitory orders around the state assembly. The police commissioner issued the orders to clamp Section 144, restricting the gathering of more than five persons and any form of protests within the two-km area around the Vidhana Soudha, taking into account intelligence inputs.



