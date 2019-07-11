Karnataka political crisis live updates: Karnataka Cabinet meet today amid political tension

As the Congress-JD(S) coalition government totters on the brink — on Wednesday, two more MLAs resigned— leaders of the two parties have begun to reflect on the path that led to the current crisis, one that began with a rebel’s resignation and culminated with a series of what they term “men-made disasters”.About six months before the current crisis, a similar one played out as MLAs from the two partners tried to defect to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). While four MLAs emerged as rebels, only one eventually resigned from the Congress as others were believed to be afraid of the legal consequences. The Congress MLA from Chincholi, Umesh Jadhav, quit, went on to join the BJP and defeat Congress heavyweight, Mallikarjun Kharge, in the Gulbarga seat in the Lok Sabha polls.Follow live updates here: