Karnataka’s Ramanagara district to be renamed Bengaluru South: DK Shivakumar

BENGALURU: The Karnataka cabinet on Thursday approved the renaming of Ramanagara district to Bengaluru South District, deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar said after the meeting, insisting that the state government did not need the central government’s approval before notifying the change. Karnataka deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar announced the decisions approved by the state cabinet headed by chief minister Siddaramaiah (PTI)

Shivakumar said the district headquarters would continue to be called Ramanagara.

“Today, the entire cabinet had a discussion. I am very happy to announce that Ramanagara district, which was earlier part of the Bengaluru district, will now be called Bengaluru South District. The district headquarters will remain in Ramanagara,” Shivakumar told reporters.

Shivakumar linked the move to asserting the region’s identity and development goals. “We (current Ramanagara district people) are trying to save our Bengaluru identity. This region is developing,” he said.

According to the Union ministry of home affairs (MHA) guidelines, state governments need its approval before the notification on changing the name of a village, town or district is issued by a state government.

Shivakumar insisted this was not necessary and renaming a district falls under the state’s jurisdiction. “Informing the Centre was mandatory, that’s all. There was some politics and some attempts were made (to oppose), but it is our right. It is a state subject,” he said.

On March 20, MHA had declined to approve the state government’s request to rename Ramanagara district.

“The notification will be issued, and the necessary process will follow. There will be no financial implication from this decision... all land records and everything will be changed. I’m also here-on from the Bengaluru South district,” he said.

The deputy chief minister also rejected criticism by opposition parties about the move on the ground that it would not contribute to development. “Let them wait and see,” he responded.

Ramanagara, 50 kilometres from Bengaluru, was initially part of the larger Bengaluru district before being brought under the Bengaluru Rural created in 1986.

Two decades later in August 2007, it was carved out as a separate district by then chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy, and comprised the taluks of Ramanagara, Channapatna, Harohalli, Kanakapura, and Magadi.

The region has long been a political stronghold of the JD(S) and Kumaraswamy, who has represented both Ramanagara and Channapatna in the state assembly, and also served as MP from the area. The JD(S) leader had earlier opposed the renaming proposal and even warned of a protest if the government proceeded.

HD Kumaraswamy has not commented on the cabinet decision.