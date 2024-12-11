Kashmir MP to move impeachment notice against Allahabad HC judge Shekhar Yadav over anti-Muslim remarks

National Conference leader and Lok Sabha MP Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi on Tuesday said he would submit a notice seeking an impeachment motion against Allahabad High Court judge Shekhar Kumar Yadav over his alleged remarks against Muslims at a VHP event. Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi (L), Justice Shekhar Kumar Yadav (R).

Mehdi claimed to have secured support from the Congress, Samajwadi Party, DMK, and Trinamool Congress members for the impeachment motion.

“I am moving impeachment motion in the Parliament in accordance with Art 124(4) of the constitution for the removal of this Justice namely Shekhar K Yadav, a sitting Judge in Hon'ble High Court of Judicature at Allahabad, on the charges mentioned in the notice,” Mehdi said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Speaking at a provincial convention of the Vishva Hindu Parishad’s legal cell and high court unit on December 8, Justice Shekhar Kumar Yadav described the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) as a means to foster social harmony, gender equality, and secularism.

A day later, videos of the judge speaking on provocative issues, including the law working according to the majority, were circulated widely on social media, prompting strong reactions from several quarters, including opposition leaders who questioned his presence at the VHP event and his reported statements, labelling them as “hate speech.”

Mehdi said he has secured the support of seven members but needs 100 members to sign the notice for the impeachment motion.

“I need the signatures of 100 members to move this motion. More than 7 members including @asadowaisi sahab, Shri Rajkumar Roat Hon'ble MP from Rajasthan, Shri Sudhama Prasad ji Hon'ble MP from Bihar, Jinab Mohibbullah Sahab Hon'ble MP from U.P and Jinab Ziau Rahman sahab, Hon'ble MP from U.P signed it and I thank them for their support and signatures,” Ruhullah Mehdi added.

Mehdi said he has also talked with the members of the Congress, Samajwadi Party, DMK and Trinamool Congress who have “assured me that they will sign and support the motion after consultation with their respective party leaderships.”

“I am hopeful that they will support this motion because these are the parties who believe in the idea of India and it principles and values,” said the Srinagar MP.