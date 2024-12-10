NGO writes to CJI Sanjiv Khanna seeking probe against Allahabad high court judge over ‘anti-Muslim slurs'

An NGO headed by senior Supreme Court lawyer Prashant Bhushan has written to Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sanjiv Khanna seeking a probe against Allahabad high court judge, Justice Shekhar Kumar Yadav, who attended a meeting of the right-wing Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) and made alleged anti-Muslim remarks at the event. Justice Shekhar Yadav at VHP meet.

Prashant Bhushan, writing on behalf of the Campaign for Judicial Accountability and Reforms (CJAR) claimed that Justice Yadav, who endorsed the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in his speech, had “breached the solemn oath to uphold the Constitutional impartiality".

The letter read, “Justice Yadav used unpardonable and unconscionable slurs against the Muslim community, bringing shame and disrepute to the High Office of a Judge of the Allahabad High Court and the Judiciary as a whole, besides undermining the rule of law he is meant to uphold.”

“A strong institutional response is needed to restore public faith in the judiciary,” it added, and urged the CJI to immediately suspend the judicial work assigned to the high court judge and set up a time-bound, in-house committee to investigate him.

Further, the letter stated that the speech raises “doubts in the mind of average citizens" about the “independence and neutrality” of the judiciary.

The NGO also appealed to the judiciary to remain a 'counter-majoritarian institution' and maintain ‘fairness and equality’ in its functioning.

“Justice Yadav's remarks raise serious doubts about his ability to perform his judicial duties with neutrality,” the letter stated.

On Monday, Brinda Karat of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader also wrote to the Chief Justice stating that “there should be no place for such persons in a court of justice” while Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi, too, issued a strong condemnation of the HC judge.

(With PTI inputs)