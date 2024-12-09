UCC aims to replace various personal laws: HC judge at VHP law cell meet

Justice Shekhar Kumar Yadav of the Allahabad High Court on Sunday said that the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) refers to a common law that applies to all religious communities in personal matters such as marriage, inheritance, divorce, adoption etc. At the inaugural session of the VHP workshop held in four sessions, the chief guest Abhishek Atrey, National Co-convener of Vishwa Hindu Parishad’s Law Cell, said on the subject of Waqf Amendment Act that Bangladesh looks like another Kashmir. (FOR REPRESENTATION)(HT_PRINT)

He also said it aims to replace various personal laws that currently govern personal matters within different religious communities. Uniform Civil Code based on the principles of equality, justice and secularism has been a matter of debate in India for a long time, he added.

Justice Yadav was speaking at the provincial convention of Vishwa Hindu Parishad’s Law Cell (Kashi Province) in the Library Hall of the High Court Bar.

Justice Yadav said that the main objective of the Uniform Civil Code is to promote social harmony, gender equality and secularism by eliminating unequal legal systems based on different religions and communities. The aim of this code is to ensure uniformity of laws not only among communities but also within a community, he said.

At the inaugural session of the VHP workshop held in four sessions, the chief guest Abhishek Atrey, National Co-convener of Vishwa Hindu Parishad’s Law Cell, said on the subject of Waqf Amendment Act that Bangladesh looks like another Kashmir.

“We all have to remain united to protect our identity,” he said.

In his presidential address, AK Sand, a lawyer said that the Waqf Board has taken over land of various organisations in large numbers.

VHP law cell regional convener Brijendra Singh spoke on the formation of the VHP Law Cell and presented the outline of the workshop.

Senior Advocate and former president of Allahabad High Court Bar Association VP Srivastava shared his views on ‘Religious conversion: reasons and prevention’. VHP (Kashi Province) Law Cell convener Arvind Kumar Mishra welcomed and thanked the guests.