Asaduddin Owaisi slams Allahabad high court judge for attending VHP event

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday strongly criticised Justice Shekhar Kumar Yadav of the Allahabad high court for attending a meeting of the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP), and objected to the judge's purported remarks at the event. AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi (File Photo/Sansad TV)

The VHP, a right-wing group, is affiliated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the ideological mentor of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Owaisi posted on X, “The VHP was banned on various occasions. It is associated with RSS, an organisation that Vallabhai Patel banned for being a ‘force of hate and violence.’ It is unfortunate that a High Court judge attended the conference of such an organisation. This ”speech" can be easily rebutted, but it's more important to remind your honour that the Constitution of India expects judicial independence and impartiality."

The Hyderabad MP added, “The Constitution of India is not majoritarian but a democratic one. In a democracy, the minority's rights are protected.”

Justice Yadav's purported remarks, Owaisi stated, were an “indictment” of the collegium system of judges' appointment and “raises questions” on the judiciary's impartiality.

"How can a minority party expect justice before someone who participates in VHP's programs?' the politician asked.

What did the judge say?

On Sunday, Justice Yadav participated in a convention of the VHP's legal cell in Prayagraj (formerly Allahabad) and delivered a speech on the Uniform Civil Code (UCC).

He reportedly said, “I have no hesitation in saying that this is Hindustan (India), this country would function as per the wishes of the majority (i.e. the Hindus). This is the law. You can't say that ‘you (Justice Yadav) are saying this despite being a high court judge.’ The law works according to the majority.”