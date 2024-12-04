Allahabad HC bench recuses from hearing Zubair’s plea against FIR

PRAYAGRAJ A bench of justices Mahesh Chandra Tripathi and Prashant Kumar of the Allahabad high court on Tuesday recused from hearing a plea moved by Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair seeking protection from arrest in a case filed by supporters of Yati Narsinghanand, the priest of Ghaziabad’s Dasna Devi Temple. In his plea before the HC, Zubair had said that his post on X did not call for violence against Narsinghanand and he was merely alerting the police authorities about his actions. (File Photo)

The FIR against Zubair stems from a complaint filed by Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati Foundation’s general secretary Udita Tyagi, who alleged that Zubair shared an old video clip of Narsinghanand on October 3 with the intent to incite violence against him.

The Ghaziabad Police then charged Zubair under sections 196 (promoting enmity on religious grounds), 228 (fabricating false evidence), 299 (outraging religious feelings by insulting religion or religious beliefs), 356(3) (defamation), and 351(2) (criminal intimidation) of the BNS. On November 27, the Ghaziabad Police moved an application in the court that it has added a new charge to the FIR under BNS Section 152, which criminalises acts endangering the sovereignty and integrity of India. The court had then posted the matter for December 3.

The case was taken up on Tuesday, but the division bench recused themselves from hearing it and said, “Let the matter be placed before another bench, as fresh, after seeking nomination from the Chief Justice.”

