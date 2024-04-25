KCR begins 17-day bus yatra in Telangana

Bharat Rashtra Samithi president and former Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Wednesday commenced his 17-day long bus yatra to campaign for the party in the Lok Sabha elections in the state, scheduled to be held on May 13. Bharat Rashtra Samithi president K Chandrasekhar Rao waves to the crowd during the party's 'bus yatra' from the party's state headquarters, Telangana Bhavan, in Hyderabad on Wednesday (ANI)

Accompanied by senior party leaders and a huge contingent of party workers, KCR took part in the road shows at Miryalguda in the evening, followed by another road show at Suryapet.

“The bus yatra will continue non-stop for 17 days and conclude with a public rally at Siddipet on May 10. During the yatra, the BRS chief will address road shows and meetings in as many as 40 towns covering various parliamentary constituencies in the state,” the BRS said in a statement.

The road shows will be held in Bhuvanagiri, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Warangal, Khammam, Mahabubabad, Nizamabad, Medak and Karimnagar.

Speaking to farmers at Arjala Bai paddy procurement centre in Nalgonda district, as part of his bus yatra to Miryalguda, KCR said it was unfortunate that the Congress government had not made any arrangement for procurement of paddy.

“There is no proper power supply to the agriculture sector. The Congress government failed to implement its promise of crop loan waiver and payment of ₹500 bonus on minimum support price for paddy,” KCR said.

He assured the farmers that he would continue to fight for power and irrigation and see that the farmers would get justice.