Kerala film director Ranjith booked for sexual assault

A sexual assault case has been registered against filmmaker Ranjith, originally filed by the Hema committee in Kerala, in Bengaluru on the basis of a complaint by a 31-year-oldman, who said the incident took place during a film shoot in 2012, police said. Film director Ranjith (File photo)

Kempegowda International Airport police station inspector Mallikarjun quoted the complaint as stating that during the filming of “Bavuttiyude Namathil” in Bengaluru Ranjith had sexually assaulted the complainant under the guise of offering him opportunities in the film industry. Ranjith met the victim during the shoot of the Mammootty-starrer film, allegedly promising him a role, it stated.

The complaint further stated that Ranjith had built rapport with the man by discussing film industry prospects before inviting him to meet at the Taj Hotel near the airport. The assault reportedly took place during this meeting. The complainant later disclosed the incident to Kerala’s Hema committee, which was set up to investigate harassment and misconduct allegations within the entertainment sector. Based on the complainant’s account, an initial case was registered at the Kasaba police station in Kerala.

The Kempegowda International Airport police station has taken jurisdiction over the case and initiated an inquiry.

Following a review, the case was transferred to Bengaluru, where the alleged incident took place. Mallikarjun said that the case has been registered under Section 377 of the IPC, concerning “unnatural offences,” and Section 66 of the IT Act, addressing crimes involving technology misuse. “We registered the case on Saturday against filmmaker Ranjith and have launched an investigation to verify the details,” he added.

The Hema commission report on the working conditions of women movie professionals in Kerala, which was released on August 19, had said that women artistes and actors were routinely asked for sexual favours in exchange for opportunities, told to compromise, dealt with force exhibited by their male colleagues and threatened with bans if they attempted to sue. The committee report – originally 295 pages long – was cut short by 66 pages to redact the names and information of those who testified and others against whom allegations were made.

After the report was released, several women actors, including a Bengali actress, went public with allegations of sexual harassment against some of the well-known faces of Malayalam cinema, including director Ranjith and actors Siddique and Mukesh.