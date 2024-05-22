 Kerala HC acquits Cong leader Sudhakaran in 1995 murder conspiracy case | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, May 22, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Kerala HC acquits Cong leader Sudhakaran in 1995 murder conspiracy case

ByVishnu Varma, Kochi
May 22, 2024 08:56 AM IST

The Kerala high court on Tuesday quashed criminal proceedings against state Congress chief and Kannur MP K Sudhakaran in connection with an alleged conspiracy to murder Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader EP Jayarajan in a moving train in April 1995

The Kerala high court on Tuesday quashed criminal proceedings against state Congress chief and Kannur MP K Sudhakaran in connection with an alleged conspiracy to murder Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader EP Jayarajan in a moving train in April 1995.

K Sudhakaran (HT file)
K Sudhakaran (HT file)

A bench of justice Ziyad Rahman AA allowed the criminal revision petition filed by first accused Sudhakaran and third accused Rajeevan challenging a ruling of an additional sessions court in Thiruvananthapuram.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Sudhakaran was booked under section 120(B) (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code by Thampanoor police in Thiruvananthapuram for allegedly hatching a conspiracy with other accused between March 28-31, 1995, at the Thycaud Guest House to murder Jayarajan, a political rival and currently the convener of the ruling Left Democratic Front led by the CPI(M).

Subsequently, Jayarajan, while travelling from Delhi to Kerala on the Rajdhani Express on April 12, 1995, was shot at by two men around 10 am while the train was passing through Chirala in Andhra Pradesh. The CPI(M) leader sustained injuries in the incident. A first information report was registered at the Chirala railway police station though Sudhakaran was not named. Jayarajan later filed a private complaint in Kerala against the Congress leader based on which the latter was booked.

The high court on Tuesday found the proceedings against Sudhakaran and others cannot be permitted to continue as they are part of a second FIR based on the same crime and included the same offences as the first FIR filed in Chirala. “In this case, there is a specific bar in instituting the second FIR and therefore the prosecution against the petitioners are vitiated, as it violates, the rights of the petitioners including their fundamental right under Article 21 of the Constitution of India,” the court said. “Therefore, this is a fit case in which invocation of the inherent / extraordinary powers of this court is justified, if necessary.”

Even though further investigation was proposed against Sudhakaran and others, they were never chargesheeted, the judge said. “Even if the same is treated as an instance of lack of proper investigation, still the same would not justify the registration of a second FIR, but on the other hand, at the most, it could be a case where orders for further investigation in crime 14/1995 of Chirala railway police station should have been sought,” the court said.

Sudhakaran, responding to the court verdict, expressed his happiness and accused the CPI(M) of fabricating charges to target him. “It is a tight slap for the CPI(M), which tried to finish my political career and brand me as a criminal,” he said.

Jayarajan said he would approach the Supreme Court against the high court ruling.

Tell us what your First Vote will stand for in a short video & get a chance to be featured on HT’s social media handles. Click here to know more!

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024, Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live, Election 2024 Date, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Vishnu Varma

    Vishnu Varma is Assistant Editor and reports from Kerala for the Hindustan Times. He has 10 years of experience writing for print and digital platforms and has worked at The New York Times, NDTV and The Indian Express in the past. He specialises in longform reportage at the intersections of politics, crime, social commentary and environment.

News / India News / Kerala HC acquits Cong leader Sudhakaran in 1995 murder conspiracy case

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 22, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On