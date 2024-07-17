Keshav Maurya's cryptic post amid speculated 'rift' with UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya shared a cryptic post on X (formally Twitter) on Wednesday, causing a flutter in state politics amid his speculated rift with CM Yogi Adityanath. In his post, Keshav Prasad Maurya spoke about the “pain of the workers” and how “organisation” is bigger than the government. Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya. (Deepak Gupta/Hindustan Times)

“The organization is bigger than the government, the pain of the workers is my pain. No one is bigger than the organization, the workers are the pride,” the office of UP deputy CM quoted Keshav Maurya as saying in an X post.

This post comes a day after Maurya met with Union minister and BJP president JP Nadda in New Delhi. Notably, JP Nadda held a separate meeting with Uttar Pradesh BJP chief Bhupender Chaudhary. The meetings were held to map out the party's strategy after BJP's poor performance in UP in the Lok Sabha election.

Maurya avoided the media while leaving the BJP headquarters on Tuesday, while there was no official word on the agenda of the meeting.

After the general election debacle in Uttar Pradesh, there have been strong speculation of a rift between Yogi Adityanath and Keshav Maurya. A number of BJP leaders said in private conversations that the chief minister's working style is one of the reasons behind the party's loss in the state, reported PTI.

In 2017, Maurya was the state BJP president when the BJP formed the majority government under CM Yogi with 312 seats in the assembly.

At a BJP working committee meeting on June 14, Adityanath said that overconfidence had hurt the party's expectations in the state. "We have to hoist the BJP flag in the state once again. BJP leaders and workers will have to be super active on social media and immediately refute any kind of rumours," Adityanath said.

The BJP won 33 seats out of the total 80 in Uttar Pradesh in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. In the 2019 general elections, the BJP had bagged 62 seats.

(With inputs from ANI)