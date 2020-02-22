e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 22, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / India News / ‘Kids coached to raise slogans to kill Modi’: Smriti Irani on Shaheen Bagh

‘Kids coached to raise slogans to kill Modi’: Smriti Irani on Shaheen Bagh

Smriti Irani said there was it was not possible talk to the protesters at Shaheen Bagh because of a toxic atmosphere.

india Updated: Feb 22, 2020 12:16 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Union Minister Smriti Irani said is was shocking that children at ShaheenBagh were being coached to raise slogans about killing Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Union Minister Smriti Irani said is was shocking that children at ShaheenBagh were being coached to raise slogans about killing Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI)
         

Union minister Smriti Irani on Saturday defended the Citizenship Amended Act (CAA) saying she is proud of the fact it provides refuge to non-Muslims persecuted in a country such as Pakistan.

“There have been cases where Sikh or Hindu girls have been raped and forced to marry her rapists. They are the kind of people who would want refuge in India. I am proud that this law that gives them the refuge they need,” Irani said at Hindustan Samagam in Lucknow.

Asked about the protest at Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh where women have been at protest against the CAA, she said there was it was not possible talk to them because of a toxic atmosphere.

“When children are coached to raise slogans like ‘we will murder Modi’ then what do you say? What do you say when people say ‘bharat tere tukde honge’. What do you say to those who say we are 15 crore…?” she said.

Watch l ‘Kids are taught to raise kill PM Modi slogans: Smriti Irani on CAA protests 

She also questioned why protesters would bring their children to the protest site. The minister said it was inexplicably shocking that a woman had brought her four-month old to the protest site in the winter that eventually led to the infant’s death.

While conceding that the protesters have a right to protest, Irani accused the leaders like Salman Khurshid of the Congress by fanning passions with divisive slogans at Shaheen Bagh.

“Why did he not show the same concern when Pandits were forced out of Kashmir?,” she asked.

The Supreme Court had called for a “balance” on Monday and said that while people had the right to protest in a democracy, they should not be blocking roads, otherwise it would lead to chaos.

It appointed three mediators to speak to the protesters to find a solution while letting Shaheen Bagh stay. Two rounds of talks over Thursday and Friday have failed.

The protests at Shaheen Bagh, which began on December 15 seeking repeal of the CAA, have blocked one of the main connections between Delhi and satellite city Noida, causing problems for thousands of commuters.

tags
top news
‘Kids coached to raise slogans to kill Modi’: Smriti Irani on Shaheen Bagh
‘Kids coached to raise slogans to kill Modi’: Smriti Irani on Shaheen Bagh
HT Samagam LIVE| ‘Making space in her own party’: Smriti Irani on Priyanka Gandhi in UP
HT Samagam LIVE| ‘Making space in her own party’: Smriti Irani on Priyanka Gandhi in UP
Donald Trump expected to nudge India and Pakistan for bilateral dialogue
Donald Trump expected to nudge India and Pakistan for bilateral dialogue
1st Test Day 2 Live: Ishant, late wickets give IND hope, NZ 216/5 at stumps
1st Test Day 2 Live: Ishant, late wickets give IND hope, NZ 216/5 at stumps
WhatsApp private group chats of users can be found on Google search
WhatsApp private group chats of users can be found on Google search
Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace SUV launch on March 6, to take on Fortuner, Endeavour
Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace SUV launch on March 6, to take on Fortuner, Endeavour
‘Trump cheats at golf’: Mike Bloomberg mocks US Prez with billboard message
‘Trump cheats at golf’: Mike Bloomberg mocks US Prez with billboard message
Trump’s India visit will boost defence ties, Pakistan not relevant I Analysis
Trump’s India visit will boost defence ties, Pakistan not relevant I Analysis
trending topics
Donald TrumpDRDOWuhanVirat KohliSamsung Galaxy Z FlipShilpa ShettyShaheen Bagh

don't miss

latest news

india news