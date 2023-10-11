News / India News / Koi to saboot do, Supreme Court kept on saying on Sisodia case: Kejriwal

Koi to saboot do, Supreme Court kept on saying on Sisodia case: Kejriwal

ByPoulomi Ghosh
Oct 11, 2023 12:54 PM IST

I challenge PM Modi to do any inquiry but not a single paisa will be found with AAP leaders, Kejriwal said on Wednesday.

A day after Aam Aadmi Party MLA Amanatullah Khan's premises were raided by the Enforcement Directorate, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said all cases against AAP ministers and MLAs are false. Throwing a challenge to PM Modi, Kejriwal said, "Not a single paisa has been found from any AAP leader. Over 170 cases have been filed against AAP leaders and in about 140 cases, the verdict is in our favour -- against PM Modi. I am again challenging

Kejriwal said all cases against AAP leaders including yesterday's raid at Amanatullah Khan's residence are false.
Kejriwal said all cases against AAP leaders including yesterday's raid at Amanatullah Khan's residence are false.

"Then in the last two years, they have arrested our ministers, MPs -- Satyendar Jain, Manish Sisodia, Sanjay Singh. And now they raided Amanatullah Khan. I won't say much as the matter is subjudice. But if you have seen what happened in the Supreme Court hearing of the Manish Sisodia case last week...the judge was repeatedly saying koi to saboot do (Give at least some evidence). They don't have any evidence. Because all cases are false. This raid at Amanatullah Khan's residence was also baseless," Kejriwal said.

Amanatullah Khan met Kejriwal at the latter's residence and briefed him about what happened at the raid. "I told (CM Arvind Kejriwal) what all happened yesterday. They took away our mobile phones and remained there for 12 hours. They came in connection with an FIR lodged in 2016, in which the CBI has already filed chargesheet. There is no corruption, they (agencies) just cite irregularities," Amanatullah Khan said.

