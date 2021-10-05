Lakhimpur Kheri violence: College student, farmers among 8 killed in clashes

Eight people, including four cultivators, were killed in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri district on Sunday, in the bloodiest clash since the farmers’ protest over the Centre’s three contentious agricultural laws started last year. The farmers were allegedly knocked down by vehicles driven by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers travelling to welcome deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya to the area. The remaining deceased -- two BJP workers, a journalist and a driver -- were allegedly pulled out of the vehicles and then lynched by angry protesters. A look the victims:

A resident of Parsehra Khurd village under Phardhan police limits, Hariom was a driver and employed with Union minister of state for home, Ajay Kumar Mishra Teni, for several months. He is survived by his parents, a younger brother and a younger sister.

Shubham was a local Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker and booth president. A resident of Shivpuri locality in Lakhimpur Kheri town, he was travelling in one of the SUVs to receive Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya when he was killed in the violence. He is survived by his parents, wife and a child.

Raman Kashyap was a local journalist who contributed to several media houses. A resident of Nighasan town under the same kotwali limits, Kashyap had gone to the spot to cover Maurya’s visit amid the farmers’ agitation when he was caught in the violence. He remained unidentified for several hours and was untraceable by his family after the incident. He is survived by his parents, wife, brother and daughter.

Sundar, who hailed from Singha Kalan under Singahi kotwali limits, was a BJP worker and party president of Bhedaura sector. He had also gone to attend the programme in one of the vehicles and was allegedly brutally thrashed to death by the protesters.

Daljeet was a farmer from Nanpara area of Lakhimpur. He was the first one to be hit by a vehicle, according to eyewitnesses. He is survived by his wife, 17-year-old daughter and 14-year-old son.

Singh, a resident of Nanpara area of Lakhimpur, was the youngest among four siblings -- all farmers. He quit studies after Class 12 and began helping his family in the fields. He would volunteer at the local gurudwara and had reached Tikunia to distribute water and food to protesters when the violence erupted.

A resident of Dhaurara in Lakhimpur Kheri, Singh’s youngest son Mandeep is a Shashatra Seema Bal jawan.

Lovepreet was a resident of Mashghania and youngest among three siblings. He had enrolled in a college to pursue commerce this year and had reached Tikunia on Sunday morning.