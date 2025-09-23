Large parts of Kolkata waterlogged after heavy rainfall before Durga Puja

Kolkata: Heavy rainfall that continued for almost seven hours between Monday night and early Tuesday morning inundated large parts of Kolkata, police and government officials said. Heavy rainfall that continued for almost seven hours between Monday night and early Tuesday morning inundated large parts of Kolkata. (File)(HT Photo/Samir Jana)

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted on Monday that a low pressure trough might move towards the north over Kolkata and the South 24 Parganas district triggering heavy rainfall over the next 24 hours.

The weather office also predicted that similar showers might hit Kolkata and the surrounding regions around September 25 as well. This had put many community puja organisers on the alert.

"We have received emergency instructions to run drainage pumps to clear the roads," a Kolkata Municipal Corporation official said.