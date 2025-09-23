Search
Tue, Sept 23, 2025
Large parts of Kolkata waterlogged after heavy rainfall before Durga Puja

ByTanmay Chatterjee
Updated on: Sept 23, 2025 07:40 am IST

IMD predicted more showers around September 25 in Kolkata and nearby areas, prompting community puja organisers to stay alert.

Kolkata: Heavy rainfall that continued for almost seven hours between Monday night and early Tuesday morning inundated large parts of Kolkata, police and government officials said.

Heavy rainfall that continued for almost seven hours between Monday night and early Tuesday morning inundated large parts of Kolkata. (File)(HT Photo/Samir Jana)
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted on Monday that a low pressure trough might move towards the north over Kolkata and the South 24 Parganas district triggering heavy rainfall over the next 24 hours.

The weather office also predicted that similar showers might hit Kolkata and the surrounding regions around September 25 as well. This had put many community puja organisers on the alert.

"We have received emergency instructions to run drainage pumps to clear the roads," a Kolkata Municipal Corporation official said.

