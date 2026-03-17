The Indian Socialist Janata Dal (ISJD), an ally of the Left Democratic Front (LDF), and the Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP), an ally of the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF), announced their respective candidates for the upcoming Kerala Assembly polls. LDF ally ISJD, UDF ally RSP name candidates for four seats each

The ISJD, formerly the Kerala unit of the Janata Dal (Secular), announced candidates in three seats -- Murugadas Viswanathan (Chittur), Mathew T Thomas (Thiruvalla) and Sabu George (Ernakulam). Candidate on the fourth seat of Kovalam will be decided by Tuesday, ISJD leader and power minister K Krishnankutty said on Monday.

Additionally, Krishnankutty, an MLA from Chittur and a longtime socialist leader, announced that he was retiring from electoral politics.The ISJD is composed of erstwhile leaders of JD(S) who had split and merged with the newly-formed party in January after HD Deve Gowda’s party joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Meanwhile, the RSP also announced its candidates in four seats. RSP state secretary and former minister Shibu Baby John will contest from Chavara while Ullas Kovoor has been fielded in Kunnathur. Santhosh Bhadran and Vishnu Mohan are expected to

Santhosh Bhadran has been fielded in Attingal and Vishnu Mohan in Eravipuram. The RSP currently had zero representation in the Kerala assembly.