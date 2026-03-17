LDF ally ISJD, UDF ally RSP name candidates for four seats each
The ISJD and RSP announced their candidates for Kerala Assembly polls, with ISJD's K Krishnankutty retiring from politics and RSP seeking assembly representation.
The Indian Socialist Janata Dal (ISJD), an ally of the Left Democratic Front (LDF), and the Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP), an ally of the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF), announced their respective candidates for the upcoming Kerala Assembly polls.
The ISJD, formerly the Kerala unit of the Janata Dal (Secular), announced candidates in three seats -- Murugadas Viswanathan (Chittur), Mathew T Thomas (Thiruvalla) and Sabu George (Ernakulam). Candidate on the fourth seat of Kovalam will be decided by Tuesday, ISJD leader and power minister K Krishnankutty said on Monday.
Additionally, Krishnankutty, an MLA from Chittur and a longtime socialist leader, announced that he was retiring from electoral politics.The ISJD is composed of erstwhile leaders of JD(S) who had split and merged with the newly-formed party in January after HD Deve Gowda’s party joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).
Meanwhile, the RSP also announced its candidates in four seats. RSP state secretary and former minister Shibu Baby John will contest from Chavara while Ullas Kovoor has been fielded in Kunnathur. Santhosh Bhadran and Vishnu Mohan are expected to
Santhosh Bhadran has been fielded in Attingal and Vishnu Mohan in Eravipuram. The RSP currently had zero representation in the Kerala assembly.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORVishnu Varma
Vishnu Varma is Assistant Editor and reports from Kerala for the Hindustan Times. He has 10 years of experience writing for print and digital platforms and has worked at The New York Times, NDTV and The Indian Express in the past. He specialises in longform reportage at the intersections of politics, crime, social commentary and environment.Read More