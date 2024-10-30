Menu Explore
Leopard spotted in Bengaluru, probe begins

ByCoovercolly Indresh, Bengaluru
Oct 31, 2024 05:58 AM IST

Yelahanka range forest officer N Pushpalatha said that during a visit to the spot where the leopard was spotted but did not find any pug marks in the area

The residents of Hunasamaranahalli, Bengaluru, have urged the Yelahanka forest officials to capture the leopard after a video went viral on social media allegedly showing a leopard roaming in the area.

The residents of Hunasamaranahalli, Bengaluru, have urged the Yelahanka forest officials to capture the leopard after a video went viral on social media allegedly showing a leopard roaming in the area (File photo)
The residents of Hunasamaranahalli, Bengaluru, have urged the Yelahanka forest officials to capture the leopard after a video went viral on social media allegedly showing a leopard roaming in the area (File photo)

The alleged video was captured by the construction workers at the Yelahanka airbase. Though the HT could not verify the veracity of the video, the alleged sighting comes only days after another leopard was spotted in the same area.

Sebastian, a resident of Hunasamaranahalli, said, “The leopard appears from time to time. The recent sighting was on last Sunday. The workers managed to record a video of it. We have informed the Yelahanka forest officials, who said that they would conduct search operations for the big cat from Wednesday. The frequent sightings of the leopard are frightening, especially for children and women.”

Yelahanka range forest officer N. Pushpalatha told HT: “We have received complaints from residents about leopard sightings near the Yelahanka Rail Wheel Factory. We visited the spot on Wednesday but did not find any pug marks in the area. Though the video clearly shows leopard movement, it’s uncertain when the footage was shot. We have launched an investigation and will place a cage if further evidence confirms its presence. We’ve also increased night patrols as a precaution.”

