'Let's have a blast': What did Aryan Khan message Arbaaz Merchant on WhatsApp?

As the Narcotics Control Bureau opposed Aryan Khan's bail plea on Thursday in the special NDPS court, the agency referred to the WhatsApp chats it has found from Aryan Khan's phone. As reported, there have been primarily three findings from Aryan's WhatApp chats.

First, the 6 gram charas that was found on Arbaaz Merchant was for the consumption of Arbaaz and Aryan, the NCB has claimed. NCB counsel, additional solicitor general Anil Singh told the court to note the WhatsApp chat between Aryan Khan and Arbaaz Merchant where 'they said they are going to have a blast', LiveLaw reported.

ASG says that the panchnama clearly shows that the 6 gms of charas found from Arbaaz Merchant's shoe was for their consumption.



Second, the NCB earlier said in the court that Aryan Khan had interacted with some foreign nationals. Two foreign nationals have been arrested in connection with the case.

Third, Aryan Khan's WhatsApp conversation involved the mention of some ‘bulk quantity’, which the NCB assumed is not for personal consumption and accused Aryan Khan of drugs trafficking.

Aryan Khan's lawyer Amit Desai said the context of WhatsApp chats matters the most. He also said that today's generation uses a type of English for their communication, which is very different from proper English.

"Today's generation has a means of communication, which is English..not the Queen's English..it's sometimes what the older generation will call torture. The way they communicate is very different," Desai said.

He also argued that Aryan spend some time abroad recently. If the conversation is from that time, one must remember that many things are legal in other countries, he said. "Conversations on chats can often be misunderstood. WhatsApp chats are supposed to be private conversations. But I am told there are no messages or conversations on the mobile about the rave party," he said.

"We need to see… is this youthful banter, friendly gossip, joke..is someone trying to tell him I got this, I did this, were they trying to joke or laugh about it?" Desai said.