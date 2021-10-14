'In the land of Mahatma Gandhi': NCB's 5 points opposing Aryan Khan's bail plea

As Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) counsel Anil Singh argued against Aryan Khan's bail plea in connection with the cruise rave party, he put forward some strong points regarding the menace of drugs in India and how NCB officials are fighting it risking their safety.

Here are 5 things that Anil Singh told the court

> Anil Singh said he does not agree with the argument of Aryan Khan's counsel Amit Desai that these are young kids and therefore should be considered for bail. "I disagree. This is our future generation. The entire country will be depending on them. This is not what our freedom fighters in the land of Mahatma Gandhi envisioned," Anil Singh said.

> NCB officers are working day and night to fight the drug menace. They also get beaten up when they are on the duty, Singh said.

> On the specific case of Aryan Khan, Singh said Aryan Khan should not be granted bail as he is part of the conspiracy. He was aware of the possession of drugs.

> Aryan Khan is not a first-time consumer of drugs. Referring to his WhatsApp chats, the NCB said that he has been a regular consumer of drugs and the 6 gram charas found from Arbaaz Merchant was for their consumption.

> Referring to the Rhea Chakraborty-Showik Chakraborty case, Singh said that the quantity does not always matter, as Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik Chakraborty was also not found in possession of drugs.

On Wednesday, Aryan Khan's lawyer Amit Desai argued that the judicial system should not penalise the “kids” in bail. They are some young kids, Amit Desai said, adding that they should not be considered drug peddlers, racketeers or traffickers. Desai had argued that they have suffered enough and have learnt their lesson.

