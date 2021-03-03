IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Long wait times, glitches in Co-WIN slow vaccine drive
A couple waits to get their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, at Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) in Mumbai.(Satish Bate / HT Photo)
A couple waits to get their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, at Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) in Mumbai.(Satish Bate / HT Photo)
india news

Long wait times, glitches in Co-WIN slow vaccine drive

Close to five million registrations — which officials estimate could include 10 million people — took place in the 24 hours after the government began accepting sign-ups.
READ FULL STORY
By Rhythma Kaul, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 05:41 AM IST

People seeking coronavirus vaccines in several parts of the country reported long waiting times, and being turned away because doses had not arrived at centres even when they reached after an appointment, as glitches continued in the Co-WIN platform for the second day of the campaign opening up to eligible members of the general public.

Close to five million registrations — which officials estimate could include 10 million people — took place in the 24 hours after the government began accepting sign-ups and appointments from people above 60 and those older than 45 with specific medical conditions.

Click here for full Covid-19 coverage

“The Co-WIN platform can get very slow, which is why we turned away some appointments. I think it is not able to take the load. Most people prefer coming to the hospital directly for registration, which leads to overcrowding,” said a staff member at a private Delhi hospital, requesting not to be identified.

The hospital in question vaccinated close to 250 people on Tuesday but had to turn away several for lack of time. “We came here around 3pm but were told that due to the rush, our turn won’t come before 5pm. Now when we have returned at 5pm, they closed the doors,” said Anita Kapur, 65, who had come from Noida to get the shot at Max Hospital in Saket.

“I am not denying that people are facing difficulty in registering but it has been just a day since the facility was opened for general population so there will be logistical issues even regarding medicines, but it will all get streamlined in a few days,” said RS Sharma, chairman, empowered group on Covid Vaccination, during Union health ministry’s briefing on Tuesday.

“Scalability is of a concern to us. But from the supply-side hospitals will have to publish their time table and sessions, which means it is like a train time table wherein hospitals are like trains and citizens are making reservations. That is how the system is supposed to work, and state governments are coordinating with the hospitals; and supply of vaccines to them is happening through the state governments. We are encouraging them to provide vaccines to them and involve more private hospitals,” he said.

On Tuesday, there were close to 600,000 doses given, taking the total number of shots administered since January 16 (when the drive began) to 15.5 million.

Admitting that there were glitches, Sharma said, “…Unfortunately glitches are something which has become associated with IT systems in India. Initially, there were glitches in the first version of the programme, which were rectified.”

Close to 27,000 hospitals are currently providing Covid-19 vaccination across the country, including 12,500 hospitals in the private sector empaneled under Ayushman Bharat, Central Government Health Scheme and State health insurance scheme.

Sharma and Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan chaired a high-level review meeting with states, directing them to involve for Covid-19 vaccination even those private hospitals that are not empanelled under any government scheme to open more options for people if required.

States were also asked to utilise 100% capacities of private hospitals functioning as COVID Vaccination Centres (CVCs).

The Centre also asked states to ensure adequate quantity of vaccines was maintained in all hospitals both government and private during the entire duration, to enable them to function as CVCs in a smooth manner.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
co-win coronavirus coronavirus vaccine
Close
Rahul Gandhi interacted with economist Kaushik Basu and shared what he thinks of Emergency, his father's assassination.
Rahul Gandhi interacted with economist Kaushik Basu and shared what he thinks of Emergency, his father's assassination.
india news

Emergency was a mistake, says Rahul Gandhi; talks about father, Prabhakaran

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
UPDATED ON MAR 03, 2021 07:42 AM IST
"It was more painful to see my father walking towards his death, as a so knowing that he is not going to come out of what he is fighting," Rahul Gandhi said on his father's death.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A man holds the flags of India and the US. (REUTERS)
A man holds the flags of India and the US. (REUTERS)
india news

India-US ties greatest testament to Gandhi-King legacy, says Indian diplomat

PTI, Washington
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 06:46 AM IST
Consul General of India in Chicago Amit Kumar said this at the first Gandhi King Legacy Roundtable Summit organized by the US Congressional Multi Advisory Task Force of Congressman Danny K Davis in cooperation with Metropolitan Asian Family Services on February 26.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In many participating countries, it is the first time that large-scale polling of public opinion has ever been conducted on the topic of climate change.(Pixabay)
In many participating countries, it is the first time that large-scale polling of public opinion has ever been conducted on the topic of climate change.(Pixabay)
india news

Climate crisis to cost $100 billion to Indian firms in next 5 years: Report

By Jayashree Nandi
UPDATED ON MAR 03, 2021 06:16 AM IST
The report, titled “Building Back Greener”, said the numbers were based on responses by 42 of 220 Indian companies that responded to investor requests and disclosed climate data.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal.(ANI)
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal.(ANI)
india news

Delhi Assembly session next week: Govt may table state budget on March 9

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 03, 2021 05:47 AM IST
  • For 2020-21, Delhi had pegged budgeted revenue receipts (excluding borrowings) at 55,309 crore. Revised estimates for the year will be mentioned in the upcoming budget (2021-22) and actual revenue receipts for the year will reflect in the budget after that.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A couple waits to get their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, at Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) in Mumbai.(Satish Bate / HT Photo)
A couple waits to get their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, at Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) in Mumbai.(Satish Bate / HT Photo)
india news

Long wait times, glitches in Co-WIN slow vaccine drive

By Rhythma Kaul, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 05:41 AM IST
Close to five million registrations — which officials estimate could include 10 million people — took place in the 24 hours after the government began accepting sign-ups.
READ FULL STORY
Close
“What do you think? Is a woman a chattel that we can pass such an order? Is a wife a chattel that she can be directed to go with you?” asked an SC bench of justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Hemant Gupta while hearing the man’s petition.
“What do you think? Is a woman a chattel that we can pass such an order? Is a wife a chattel that she can be directed to go with you?” asked an SC bench of justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Hemant Gupta while hearing the man’s petition.
india news

Wife not husband’s chattel, can't be forced to live with him, says Supreme Court

By Utkarsh Anand, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 03, 2021 05:31 AM IST
At the core of the dispute is an April 2019 order on restitution of conjugal rights, passed in favour of the man under Section 9 of the Hindu Marriage Act (HMA) passed by a family court at Gorakhpur.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The December 2 order required states and Centre to install high-definition CCTVs with night vision, audio recording and storage facility of a minimum period of 12 months to 18 months. (HT Illustration).
The December 2 order required states and Centre to install high-definition CCTVs with night vision, audio recording and storage facility of a minimum period of 12 months to 18 months. (HT Illustration).
india news

SC tells states to install CCTVs in police stations, probe agencies in 5 months

By Abraham Thomas
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 12:55 AM IST
  • Court-appointed amicus curiae senior advocate Siddhartha Dave prepared a chart indicating unsatisfactory response from states as well with some proposing to achieve compliance of Court’s December 2, 2020 order by end of 2023.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Supreme Court. (HT archive)
The Supreme Court. (HT archive)
india news

SC backs taxpayers in software royalty case

By Utkarsh Anand, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 12:25 AM IST
  • The judgment, which involved approximately 500 crore in tax revenue, will impact companies such as IBM India Ltd, Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, Hewlett Packard India, Mphasis Ltd, Sonata Software Ltd, and GE India, among others.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A police team in the village in Anoopshahar area of Bulandshahr district where the girls' body was found.(HT PHOTO)
A police team in the village in Anoopshahar area of Bulandshahr district where the girls' body was found.(HT PHOTO)
india news

5 days after 12-year-old girl disappeared in UP’s Bulandshahr, body found in pit

By S Raju
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 12:02 AM IST
  • The girl's family lodged a complaint three day after she went missing.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Experts say that one develops immunity against the virus 14 days after the second shot of the vaccine which is taken after a minimum of 28 days of the first shot. (ANI PHOTO) (Image used for representation).
Experts say that one develops immunity against the virus 14 days after the second shot of the vaccine which is taken after a minimum of 28 days of the first shot. (ANI PHOTO) (Image used for representation).
india news

Barely 22 days after taking first jab of vaccine, medico dies of Covid-19

By Ruchir Kumar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 12:01 AM IST
  • Shubhendu Shubham, 23, a 2016-batch student of Patna’s Nalanda Medical College Hospital (NMCH), had taken the first shot of Covaxin in the first week of February, but tested positive for the viral infection later last month before he could take the second shot
READ FULL STORY
Close
Civil society members and corporators from Srinagar during a candle light protest outside Krishna Dhaba, whose owner's son Aakash Mehra succumbed to injuries, 11 days after he was shot.(ANI)
Civil society members and corporators from Srinagar during a candle light protest outside Krishna Dhaba, whose owner's son Aakash Mehra succumbed to injuries, 11 days after he was shot.(ANI)
india news

Srinagar market desolate after death of eatery owner's son in militant attack

By Ashiq Hussain
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 11:13 PM IST
  • For the past 13 days, the Durga-Nag market at Dalgate in Srinagar has been desolate and locals and traders in grief
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Election Commission of India.(HT File Photo)
The Election Commission of India.(HT File Photo)
india news

PM Modi’s photo on vaccination certificate violates model code, TMC tells ECI

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 10:36 PM IST
  • TMC’s leader in the Rajya Sabha Derek O, Brien asked the Election Commission to stop the Prime Minister "from taking unfair advantages and undue publicity at tax payer’s cost during the conduct of elections".
READ FULL STORY
Close
Congress members burn an effigy of senior party leader Ghulam Nabi Azad during a protest, in Jammu on Tuesday.(PTI)
Congress members burn an effigy of senior party leader Ghulam Nabi Azad during a protest, in Jammu on Tuesday.(PTI)
india news

Ghulam Nabi Azad becomes catalyst in rift in Congress unit in J-K

By Ravi Krishnan Khajuria
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 09:52 PM IST
  • Ghulam Nabi Azad detractors and supporters in the Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Committee accused each other of acting at the behest of the BJP.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Akhil Gogoi was arrested at Jorhat on December 12, 2019 for his role in the protests against Citizenship Amendment Act.(Photo @kmss_assam)
Akhil Gogoi was arrested at Jorhat on December 12, 2019 for his role in the protests against Citizenship Amendment Act.(Photo @kmss_assam)
india news

Jailed Assam leader urges parties to put up common candidates against BJP

By Utpal Parashar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 09:50 PM IST
  • Jailed Assam leader urges parties to put up common candidates against BJP
READ FULL STORY
Close
I&amp;B minister Prakash Javadekar (ANI File Photo)
I&B minister Prakash Javadekar (ANI File Photo)
india news

Notice to Manipuri talk show under new digital media laws revoked

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 02, 2021 10:26 PM IST
Reacting to the controversy, I&B minister Prakash Javadekar told Hindustan Times, "The mechanism is mostly self-regulatory and only in very serious cases can they complain to the ministry." Javadekar further said the rules were “very clear that a DM does not have the power to issue such a notice”.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP