Lot of work to be done before second Ukraine peace summit: Foreign secretary

The second peace summit on Ukraine figured at a meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in New York, though foreign secretary Vikram Misri said a “lot of work” remains to be done before the proposed meeting. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. (X)

The meeting between Modi and Zelensky on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly on Monday was their third in a little more than three months. Modi said on X that he reiterated India’s support for the early resolution of the conflict in Ukraine and the restoration of peace and stability.

Zelensky, in a post on X, thanked India for supporting Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. He said the two sides had held discussions on implementing Ukraine’s peace formula and “preparing for the second Peace Summit”.

Misri told a media briefing after the meeting that a number of matters related to finding a way forward had come up during the talks, but more work needs to be done before the second peace summit can be held. “We are not right now at a stage where the second peace summit can be discussed in any detail. I think there is a lot of work that remains to be done before that,” he said without giving details.

Modi has met both Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin in recent months against the backdrop of a fresh push for ending the Ukraine conflict. Indian officials have said New Delhi can help in passing messages between the two warring sides.

Putin has named India, Brazil, and China as countries that can facilitate talks between Russia and Ukraine, while Zelensky has suggested India could host the second peace summit if it signs on to the joint communiqué that was adopted at the first summit hosted by Switzerland in June.

A readout from the external affairs ministry on the meeting between Modi and Zelensky said the two leaders recalled the prime minister’s visit to Ukraine in August and expressed “satisfaction at the continued consolidation of bilateral ties”.

The readout added: “The situation in Ukraine as well as the way forward on pursuing a path to peace also figured prominently in their discussions.”

Modi reiterated India’s “clear, consistent and constructive approach in favour of a peaceful resolution of the conflict through diplomacy and dialogue as well as engagement between all stakeholders”. He said India “remains open to provide all support within its means to facilitate a lasting and peaceful resolution of the conflict”.

Zelensky said on X that the “main focus” of the conversation was on enhancing interaction on international platforms, particularly the UN and G20, and implementing the peace formula and preparing for the second peace summit. “We had a substantive discussion on the available opportunities,” he said without providing details. “I am grateful for the clear support of our sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

Zelensky said the two sides are actively developing their relations and working together to strengthen cooperation across various fields.

The two sides also discussed the implementation of matters agreed on during Modi’s visit to Kyiv, including steps to enhance trade and economic relations, defence cooperation, India’s involvement in post-war reconstruction, and collaboration in education, science, and culture, the Ukrainian president’s office said in a statement.

While India sent a senior official to participate in the first peace summit on Ukraine, it did not endorse the joint communiqué because Russia was not invited to the meeting. Modi told Zelensky during their meeting last month that a solution to the conflict in Ukraine cannot be found without engaging Russia.

Misri said Zelensky had thanked Modi for his efforts for a “pathway to finding a way out of this conflict”. Modi told Zelensky about his talks with other world leaders, who believe efforts have to be focused on a ceasefire, he said.

While there is “clarity on the normative aspects”, more needs to be done to agree on specifics for a path to peace, Misri said. Modi’s meeting with Zelensky reflects India’s commitment to these efforts since New Delhi is deeply concerned by the human toll of the conflict and the toll on countries of the Global South, he said.