LPG supply, strategic oil reserve: PM Modi’s Abu Dhabi visit bolsters ties

India and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Friday finalised key agreements on defence cooperation, long-term LPG supply, strategic petroleum reserves and shipping, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemned recent attacks on the UAE and pledged India will stand “shoulder to shoulder” with the Emirates. UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan meets Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an official visit reception in Abu Dhabi, on May 15 (UAE Presidential Court via REUTERS)

India has been critical of Iranian attacks on energy infrastructure and other facilities in the UAE amid the West Asia conflict, and Modi’s brief stopover in Abu Dhabi at the start of a four-nation European tour came on a day when a Brics foreign ministers’ meeting hosted by India was unable to reach consensus on a joint statement because of differences between Iran and the UAE.

At a meeting with UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan — whom Modi referred to as “my brother” — the PM criticised recent attacks on the Emirates and conveyed India’s steadfast support in difficult circumstances. “We strongly condemn the attacks on the UAE. The way the UAE has been targeted is unacceptable,” he said. “India stands shoulder to shoulder with the UAE in all circumstances and will remain so in future.”

He noted that the war in West Asia is impacting the whole world and said India has always given primacy to solving problems through dialogue and diplomacy. He also lauded the UAE President’s restraint, courage and vision in coping with the situation and emphasised that one of India’s foremost priorities was that the Strait of Hormuz remains “free, open and safe”.

“India stands ready to provide all possible support for the restoration of peace and stability as soon as possible,” Modi said.

Ensuring India’s energy security amid the disruptions caused by the West Asia conflict was one of the main aims of Modi’s visit to the UAE, and among the six pacts finalised by the two sides was a strategic collaboration agreement between Indian Oil Company Limited (IOCL) and Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) to explore the long-term supply of LPG, a cooking fuel widely used in India.

Another MoU between ADNOC and Indian Strategic Petroleum Reserves Limited (ISPRL) envisages the potential storage of up to 30 million barrels in India’s strategic reserves. This includes ADNOC’s participation in facilities in Vishakhapatnam and development of reserve facilities in Odisha, potential storage of crude oil at Fujairah in the UAE as part of India’s strategic reserves, and potential collaboration in LNG and LPG storage facilities in India.

The two sides also finalised the framework for a strategic defence partnership covering defence industrial collaboration, advanced technology, training, exercises, education and doctrine, special operations and interoperability, maritime security, cyber defence, secure communications and information exchange.

An MoU between Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) and UAE’s Drydocks World (DDW) will lead to the creation of a ship-repair cluster at Vadinar, while another MoU between CSL and DDW focused on skill development in ship repair. The two sides also agreed on setting up “8 Exaflop Super Computing Cluster” in a partnership between India’s CDAC and UAE’s G-42.

The Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) and India’s National Infrastructure and Investment Fund will explore investments of up to $1 billion in Indian infrastructure, while the Emirates NBD will invest $3 billion in India’s RBL Bank. The UAE’s International Holding Company will also invest $1 billion in India’s Salman Company, according to an official statement.

The two leaders also welcomed the operationalisation of a virtual trade corridor linking customs and port authorities of both sides to streamline cargo movement, reduce logistics costs and cut transit time. This corridor is expected to deepen commercial integration between the two countries by improving customs coordination and cargo efficiency.

Modi, who was received on his arrival by the UAE President, described the agreements between the two sides as pivotal for vital sectors such as energy, defence, infrastructure, shipping and advanced technologies, and said they will boost the bilateral comprehensive strategic partnership. He said his visit to the UAE was “brief, yet extraordinarily fruitful” and the outcomes will “solidify the bonds of friendship between us, and contribute to achieving growth and prosperity”.

The $5 billion in investment pledges will also deepen economic ties, Modi said in a social media post.

The UAE was the first leg of Modi’s tour that will also take him to the Netherlands, Sweden, Norway and Italy. He will co-chair the India-Nordic Summit while in Norway.