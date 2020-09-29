e-paper
Home / India News / Lufthansa cancels India-Germany flights till Oct 20 after dispute with Centre

Lufthansa cancels India-Germany flights till Oct 20 after dispute with Centre

india Updated: Sep 29, 2020 21:22 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Niyati Singh
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
(File photo)
         

Lufthansa airlines on Tuesday said that it will not be operating any flights between India and Germany scheduled from September 30th till October 20th as the dispute with Centre deepens.

“As of yet, we cannot comment on the development of the situation. Today, we had to cancel all flights between India and Germany scheduled between September 30th and Oct 20th,” the airlines said.

“Due to the Indian government’s unexpected rejection of Lufthansa’s planned flight schedule for October, Lufthansa will now have to cancel all planned flights between Germany and India between 30 September and 20 October.”

