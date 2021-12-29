Maharashtra announces guidelines for New Year celebrations: Know what's allowed, what's barred

The Maharashtra government on Wednesday released a new set of detailed guidelines for New Year celebrations this year and urged citizens to keep it “low key” in view of the ongoing Covid-19 crisis.

The Uddhav Thackeray-led government announced several fresh restrictions on gatherings at public places with the rise of Omicron cases in the state. The government had already imposed a night curfew from 9pm to 6am from December 25 in view of the recent surge in coronavirus cases.

Omicron is the newest variant of SARS-CoV-2 which is spreading faster than Delta, though its impact is not as severe as Delta, according to researchers.

Here's what's allowed on New Year's in Maharashtra:

Events can be held with up to 50 per cent of the seating capacity in closed halls and 25 per cent occupancy in open spaces.

Citizens can gather at public places like beaches, gardens and streets if they maintain social distancing and regular sanitisation.

On New Year’s Day, citizens are allowed to visit religious places with proper social distancing.

In Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Corporation (BMC) has permitted restaurants, gyms and cinema theatres to operate at 50 per cent capacity.

What's not allowed:

Not more than one person can come together for New Year celebrations.

In Mumbai, New Year celebrations in confined or open spaces are not allowed.

No crowding is allowed at public places like Gateway of India, Marine Drive, Girgaon Chowpatty and Juhu Chowpatty.

No religious or cultural programmes on the occasion of New Year's allowed.

Fireworks are strictly banned and noise pollution rules are to be maintained.

Those above 60 and children under 10 years of age have been advised not to leave their homes on the night of December 31.

In Mumbai, the BMC has restricted gathering of more than five people at public places between 9pm to 6am.

The Maharashtra government has urged everyone to stay at home as much as possible for the safety of the elderly and children.

Cabinet minister Aaditya Thackeray said Mumbai may witness more than 2,000 Covid-19 cases on Wednesday given the recent daily spike. He made the statement shortly after a meeting with senior BMC officials.

The city had reported 1,333 Covid-19 cases of the total 2,172 fresh cases in the state in the last 24 hours, according to the latest available data.