Search
Wednesday, Jul 02, 2025
New Delhi oC

Maharashtra: Elderly man booked for sexually abusing a dog in Wardha

PTI |
Jul 02, 2025 10:32 AM IST

The man was spotted abusing the canine on Monday near a school at Mauza Dhanodi village in Arvi taluka.

Police have registered a case against a 67-year-old man for allegedly sexually abusing a dog in Wardha district of Maharashtra, an official said.

A case has been registered against a 67-year-old man for allegedly sexually abusing a dog(Representational)
A case has been registered against a 67-year-old man for allegedly sexually abusing a dog(Representational)

The man was spotted abusing the canine on Monday near a school at Mauza Dhanodi village in Arvi taluka, the official said on Tuesday.

Some locals alerted an animal activist, who later approached the police with a complaint.

The Arvi police on Tuesday registered a case against the man under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, the official said.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Maharashtra: Elderly man booked for sexually abusing a dog in Wardha
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On