Maharashtra: Elderly man booked for sexually abusing a dog in Wardha
Jul 02, 2025 10:32 AM IST
The man was spotted abusing the canine on Monday near a school at Mauza Dhanodi village in Arvi taluka.
Police have registered a case against a 67-year-old man for allegedly sexually abusing a dog in Wardha district of Maharashtra, an official said.
The man was spotted abusing the canine on Monday near a school at Mauza Dhanodi village in Arvi taluka, the official said on Tuesday.
Some locals alerted an animal activist, who later approached the police with a complaint.
The Arvi police on Tuesday registered a case against the man under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, the official said.
