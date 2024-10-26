The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) released its second list of 22 candidates for the Maharashtra assembly elections on Saturday. Maharashtra elections: BJP releases second list of 22 candidates(Nitin Kanotra / Hindustan Times)

The list includes seven sitting MLAs: Prakash Bharsakale (Akot), Devayani Pharande (Nashik Central), Kumar Ayalani (Ulhasnagar), Ravindra Patil (Pen), Bhimrao Tapkir (Khadakwasla), Sunil Kamble (Pune Cantonment), and Samadhan Autade (Pandharpur).

BJP's second list for Maharashtra assembly elections

With this, the BJP has named candidates for 121 seats in total, following its initial list of 99. The Mahayuti alliance, which includes the BJP, Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction), and Ajit Pawar-led NCP, has yet to finalise seat-sharing details. Maharashtra BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule said this morning that discussions are still ongoing among the three allies over the allocation of the remaining seven to eight seats for the state assembly polls next month.

Of the three Mahayuti alliance partners, the BJP and Ajit Pawar’s NCP have each released two candidate lists, while Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena has issued one list so far.

Meanwhile, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) has finalised its seat-sharing arrangement for 255 constituencies, with 85 seats each for Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and NCP (Sharad Pawar faction). The remaining 23 seats will be decided based on each party’s candidate lists.

With the Maharashtra Assembly elections approaching, both the Mahayuti alliance and the opposition MVA are intensifying meetings to finalise seat-sharing agreements. While the MVA works through internal differences, the Mahayuti alliance focuses on distributing its remaining seats.

The state’s 288-seat assembly will go to the polls on November 20, with vote counting on November 23.

In 2019, the BJP won 105 seats, Shiv Sena 56, and Congress 44, while in 2014, the BJP secured a stronger victory with 122 seats, Shiv Sena 63, and Congress 42.