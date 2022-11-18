Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson joins Rahul at Bharat Jodo Yatra: ‘history is…'

Author and activist Tushar Gandhi on Friday joined Rahul Gandhi during the Maharashtra leg of Bharat Jodo Yatra, Congress's mass outreach programme. Sharing a photograph of the duo from the yatra, Congress said that "Gandhi-Nehru have always come together to save the country in crisis," in an obvious reference to their lineage – Rahul Gandhi and Tushar Gandhi are the great-grandsons of Jawaharlal Nehru and Mahatma Gandhi, respectively.

The yatra resumed the day's journey from Balapur in Akola district around 6am and reached Shegaon a few hours later, where Tushar Gandhi joined it.

In a tweet on Thursday, Tushar Gandhi had said that Shegaon was his birthplace.

''I will join the Bharat Jodo Yatra at Shegaon on 18th. Shegaon is my Birth Station as well. The train my mother was travelling in, 1 Dn. Howrah Mail Via Nagpur had halted at Shegaon Station on 17th January 1960 when I was born!" he had said.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra entered Maharashtra on November 7 in Nanded district after it began from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu on September 7. It has so far covered Nanded, Hingoli, Washim and Akola districts in Maharashtra. The yatra will enter Burhanpur in Madhya Pradesh on November 20 night from Jalgaon Jamod in Buldhana district and take a break on November 21, the party has said.

On Thursday, Rahul Gandhi targeted late Hindutva ideologue V D Savarkar, saying he helped the British rulers and wrote a mercy petition to them out of fear. Doubling down on his claims, Gandhi showed documents dating back to 1920 that contained a letter written by Savarkar to the British.

"I will read the last line, which says 'I beg to remain your most obedient servant' and is signed V D Savarkar, which shows he helped the British," Gandhi said at the media interaction.

A complaint was filed in the Thane Nagar police station against Gandhi stating that the sentiments of the local citizens were hurt by his remarks.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON