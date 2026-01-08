Major drama as Mamata ‘rushes’ to I-PAC chief's house in Kolkata amid ED raid; claims TMC docs eyed

High drama erupted in West Bengal's Kolkata on Thursday when chief minister Mamata Banerjee “rushed” to the residence of Prateek Jain, the head of top political consultancy group I-Pac, after an ED raid, during which she claimed officials attempted to seize her party Trinamool Congress's (TMC) as hard disks as well as internal documents and sensitive data. BJP said Mamata Banerjee 'rushed' to defend IPAC chief Prateek Jain amid ED raid (X/@pradip103) Search operations were also conducted at the office of the I-PAC, (Indian Political Action Committee), which looks does political consultancy for West Bengal ruling party TMC's and also looks after its IT and media cell. In videos of her visit to Jain's residence and office that surfaced on social media, Mamata Banerjee was visibly charged, dodging media persons to make her way amid noisy scenes.

Mamata Banerjee said the raid at the residence of Jain, whom she termed as the party's IT chief, was "politically motivated and unconstitutional". “They have raided the residence of our IT chief. They were confiscating my party’s documents and hard disks, which has details about our candidates for the assembly polls. I have brought those back,” PTI news agency quoted Mamata Banerjee as saying. "Is it the duty of Home Minister Amit Shah and the ED to take away all my party documents? If I go to the BJP party office, what will be the result? Under the SIR, 5 lakh names have been deleted. Just because there is an election, they are taking away all my party’s documents,” Banerjee added.

BJP attacks Mamata Leader of Opposition in West Bengal assembly, BJP's Suvendu Adhikari termed chief minister Mamata Banerjee's visit to I-PAC chief Pratik Jain's house during the ED raid on Thursday as "unconstitutional and interference" in the central agency's probe. He said that the ED should take steps against the chief minister. "I feel that the chief minister and the Kolkata police commissioner's visit was unethical, unconstitutional and direct interference in the central agency's investigation," Adhikari told reporters soon after their visit to Jain's residence at Loudon Street in Kolkata, as the ED raid was going on there.