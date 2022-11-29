Mamata Banerjee loses cool at govt event, stops address midway, raps officials

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday stopped her address midway during a government event when she lost her calm. The Chief Minister was scheduled to distribute warm clothes at the event but the material had not reached the venue, people in the know of matter said. A furious Mamata Banerjee was then seen pulling up the district magistrate (DM) publicly. The event was held in North 24 Parganas district where Trinamool Congress MP Nusrat Jahan and Bengal Chief Secretary Dr. Hari Krishna Dwivedi were also present.

Sitting on the dais, a visibly peeved Chief Minister said: "I will wait on the dais till the warm clothes come. Why are they lying in the office of the BDO (block development officer)?". About 15,000 warm clothes were supposed to be distributed at the event.

The Chief Minister summoned the block development officer to the venue. "If BDOs, ICs, DMs don't work then I am sorry if I will have to take action," she further said.

The Bengal Chief Minister began her three-day tour of the Sundarbans on Monday. Earlier on Tuesday, the ruling Trinamool had shared visuals of her visit to a shrine. "Our Hon'ble Chief Minister Smt @MamataOfficial visited the Bonobibi Temple today. She offered her prayers and wished for the well-being of one and all. Special moments. (sic)," the TMC wrote in a tweet.

She is also expected to officially announce Sundarbans and Basirhat as two new districts, carved out of South and North 24 Parganas. "All the necessary work to create the two new districts has been completed. The CM is likely to announce the names tomorrow in Hingalganj during the administrative meeting," an official was quoted as saying by news agency PTI on Monday.

(With inputs from PTI)

