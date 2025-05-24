Search Search
Saturday, May 24, 2025
New Delhi
Man arrested for sexually assaulting horse at riding academy in Nagpur

PTI |
May 24, 2025 10:28 AM IST

The complainant, who runs the riding academy said the security guard spotted the accused and notified him.

A 30-year-old man has been arrested for sexually assaulting a horse at a riding academy in Maharashtra's Nagpur district, police said on Saturday. The incident occurred at Nagpur District Equestrian Association in the Gittikhadan area on May 17, an official said.

The incident occurred at Nagpur District Equestrian Association in the Gittikhadan area on May 17.(Representational Image)
According to the complainant, who runs the riding academy in Nagpur, the security guard spotted the accused trespassing on the premises at night and notified him, he said.

The official said CCTV footage revealed the accused, Chotya Sundar Khobragade, allegedly sexually assaulting one of the horses.

He said a case under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act has been registered against the accused, and a probe is underway.

News / India News / Man arrested for sexually assaulting horse at riding academy in Nagpur
