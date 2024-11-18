Man climbs mobile tower in Kota, threatens suicide over his tractor seizure

A 26-year-old man in Kota district climbed a mobile tower on Sunday and threatened to commit suicide over the alleged seizure of his tractor-trolley. A 26-year-old man climbs a mobile tower in Kota district, threatening suicide over the alleged seizure of his tractor-trolley. (PTI File Photo) (PTI)

This followed a protest in Jaipur, where two men spent two days atop a water tank demanding the cancellation of an sub inspector recruitment exam.

Police said the man, identified as Rohan Gurjar, was allegedly transporting 'bajri' used for construction work from the National Chambal Gharial Wildlife Sanctuary.

Gurjar posted a 36-second video from the mobile tower in Nimoda Harji village, threatening to take his life and holding forest and police officials accountable for his decision.

The situation lasted for about two hours before authorities were able to convince Gurjar to descend, assuring him that his trolley would be returned.

Officials said that he had allegedly abandoned it after noticing a forest department team.

Gurjar climbed a mobile tower around 12.30 pm on Sunday, leading police and forest officials to rush to the scene. Digod police station SHO Ranjeet Singh said they persuaded him to come down by assuring him that his tractor-trolley would be returned without any action being taken against him.

After their efforts, Gurjar descended the tower around 2.30 pm. The SHO confirmed that no action had been taken against him, reiterating that the forest officials did not seize the tractor-trolley but that Gurjar had abandoned it himself.

Forest officials said that Gurjar, who had been illegally transporting 'bajri' from the National Chambal Gharial Sanctuary, fled upon seeing a forest department team. He had unloaded his tractor-trolley and left it behind before escaping.

“It is well known in the area that Gurjar was involved in illegal bajri mining, but no case was registered against him. We will initiate action after the situation settles down,” Durgesh Kahar, forest ranger of the area, said.

Located at the tripoint of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh along the Chambal River, the National Chambal Gharial Sanctuary is a vast eco-reserve co-managed by the three states.

In Jaipur, two men who had been perched atop a water tank for 50 hours, demanding the cancellation of a sub-inspector recruitment exam, ended their protest on Tuesday. Rajasthan minister Kirodi Lal Meena climbed the tank to talk to them and succeeded in persuading them to come down.

Laduram Chaudhary (35) and Vikas Bidhuri (34) had been without food or water since Sunday. Meena assured them that he would arrange a meeting with chief minister Bhajan Lal Sharma after the Assembly bypolls.

With PTI inputs