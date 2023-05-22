Home / India News / Man drowns in storm drain after heavy rain in Bengaluru

Man drowns in storm drain after heavy rain in Bengaluru

ByHT Correspondent
May 22, 2023 04:26 PM IST

This was the second death reported after the heavy rainfall on Sunday after Bhanu Rekha, a 22-year-old Infosys staffer, died after her car was stuck in neck-deep waters at an underpass

A 31-year-old man drowned in a storm drain after heavy rainfall in Bengaluru on Sunday. Officials said Lokesh got into the drain to check the depth of water despite warnings from residents. The force of the water washed him away and his body was found in another drain in Byatarayanapura, about 12 km away.

Uprooted trees in Bengaluru after heavy rain on Sunday. (ANI)
“Bystanders asked him not to get into the water as the flow was strong. But he did not listen and got into the drain,” said a police officer.

This was the second death reported after the heavy rainfall on Sunday. Bhanu Rekha, a 22-year-old Infosys staffer, died after her car was stuck in neck-deep waters at an underpass. Five of her relatives were rescued.

Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah met Rekha’s family at a hospital and announced 5 lakh compensation and free treatment for them.

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike chief commissioner Tushar Girinath said the civic body will investigate how the car entered the underpass despite it being barricaded.

Deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar, who inspected the spot on Sunday night, on Monday said he has sought a report on all the underpasses in the state. “Everything would not happen in a day but will ensure that such an incident does not happen again. It is our duty to protect our citizens.”

