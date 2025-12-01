Man kills estranged wife in Coimbatore, posts selfie with her body on WhatsApp

A 32-year-old man allegedly killed his estranged wife in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore with a sickle and then posted a selfie on his WhatsApp status with her body lying on the floor with a message that she had cheated on him, police said. S Balamurugan, the accused, sat on a chair after murdering Sirpriya and took a selfie on his mobile with his estranged wife’s corpse on the floor. (Shutterstock)

The accused, S Balamurugan, waited at the murder scene until the police arrived and arrested him at a women’s hostel where S Sirpriya, 30, the estranged wife, lived.

Sirpriya and her two children had moved from Tirunelveli district to Coimbatore to her maternal home after she separated from Balamurugan, police said. “She left her children with her mother, and she had moved to the private women’s hostel and was working in a store,” a Coimbatore police officer said.

Balamurugan suspected Sirpriya was in a relationship with one of his relatives. They first had an argument over the phone before Balamurugan came to Coimbatore and went to her hostel carrying a sickle. He met her in the waiting area and attacked her multiple times with the sickle after another argument. Sirpriya died on the spot as other women in the hostel ran out before informing the police.

Balamurugan sat on a chair after murdering Sirpriya and took a selfie on his mobile with his estranged wife’s corpse on the floor.