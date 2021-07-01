Manipur extends Covid curfew till July 10

The Manipur government has extended the ongoing curfew which was imposed in the state’s seven districts for ten more days till July 10 even as it allowed certain relaxations.

“A careful approach along with mass vaccination is required to ensure that the pandemic is controlled,” said chief secretary Dr Rajesh Kumar who is also the chairman of the state executive committee of the state disaster management authority in an order on Wednesday night.

As per the order,agriculture and horticulture activities,shops and establishments dealing with fertilisers, seeds, pesticides, and mechanical tools will be allowed during the curfew.

Also Read | India logs 48,786 new Covid-19 infections, active cases fall to 1.72%

Government offices of agriculture and horticulture departments, NREGA activities, stationery shops and opticians outside Thangal Bazaar and Paona Bazaar can open from 10am to 2pm on the days grocery shops are closed.

Vegetable vendors and grocery shops will open as per earlier arrangement on July 1,4,7 and 10 from 7am to 10am.

On Wednesday, the state government said that it will be relaxing the curfew in a calibrated manner by assessing the infection scenario.

A notice by special secretary H Gyan Prakash of the home department on Wednesday said institutions, organisations, factories, shops, markets, private offices etc where employees and workers are vaccinated would be allowed to reopen on priority.

“Therefore, a notice is hereby given to all persons to get vaccinated at the earliest. There are several fixed vaccine centres where anyone above 18 years can walk in and be vaccinated,” it said.