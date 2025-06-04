Manipur floods: Over 1.65 lakh affected, key infrastructure still underwater

IMPHAL: At least 1,65,787 people have been affected, and 115.59 hectares of crops have been damaged due to floods in Manipur, according to latest official records available on Wednesday. A woman wades through floodwater in Assam’s Morigaon district on Wednesday. (PTI)

Even though rainfall has subsided in Manipur over the past two days, a visit to the Heingang Assembly Constituency revealed the full extent of the devastation. A river embankment breach near the locality triggered what residents described as a terrifying surge of water. Heingang Mayai Leikai and Khunaijam Leikai in Imphal East district bore the brunt of the flood.

In Khunaijam Leikai, the first area hit by the breaching of the Imphal River, the destruction was swift and total. Three to four houses were completely washed away, and many more were left severely damaged. Families lost nearly everything in seconds, unable to retrieve even their most essential belongings as floodwaters swept through their homes.

While water levels have started to recede in Heingang, the damage is extensive. The once-thriving neighborhood of Heingang Mayai Leikai now lies in ruins, with collapsed homes and debris scattered throughout the area.

In other parts of Imphal East, water levels remain dangerously high– waist to neck deep in some places. Key government buildings, including the offices of the deputy commissioner, superintendent of police, and the Porompat Police Station, remain flooded and out of operation.

According to a 6 pm update from the Relief and Disaster Management Department on Wednesday, one death has been confirmed so far. Nearly 4,097 individuals have been evacuated, and around 35,342 homes have been reported damaged. Officials warned that these figures may increase as access improves to cut-off areas.

Other severely affected localities include Khurai, Wangkhei, Thambalkhong, and Bashikhong, all dealing with widespread flooding and destruction.

Public infrastructure has also taken a heavy toll. The Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences (JNIMS) has been forced to shut down temporarily, and the Kongba power substation remains underwater, causing outages across multiple areas.

Rescue and relief operations are ongoing, carried out by teams from the Assam Rifles, Manipur Police, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and Fire Services. Volunteers from Arambai Tenggol are actively assisting in evacuations and distribution of food and essential supplies to stranded residents.

According to the latest report from the Relief and Disaster Management Department, 87 relief camps have been set up across the state. The flood has damaged 115.50 hectares of crops and killed 74 animals.

Though the skies have cleared for now, officials warn that large parts of Imphal East remain vulnerable. Even a brief spell of rain could lead to renewed flooding.

Meanwhile, the district administrations of Imphal East and West on Wednesday asked all flood-affected residents to submit damage reports, along with photographs, to their respective sub-deputy collectors or sub-divisional officers for compensation.