Home / India News / Manipur’s Covid-19 death toll rises to 7, tally now at 2,831

Manipur’s Covid-19 death toll rises to 7, tally now at 2,831

In Manipur, 61 new cases from the general population and 14 security personnel belonging to the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) tested positive for Covid-19 in the past 24 hours.

india Updated: Aug 02, 2020 22:42 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Anubha Rohatgi
Edited by Anubha Rohatgi
Hindustan Times, Imphal
Manipur had reported its first Covid-related death on July 29.
Manipur had reported its first Covid-related death on July 29.
         

Manipur recorded one more death due to Covid-19 disease on Sunday, taking the toll to seven, officials said.

“Today, one female aged 20 from Chandel district and in a temporary home at Imphal East expired due to co-morbid health conditions and Covidd-19,” said Dr Khoirom Sasheekumar Mangang, additional director and spokesperson of the health department in a press release on Sunday evening. “The cumulative number of Covid-19 related deaths is now seven.”

The state had reported its first Covid-related death on July 29.

Meanwhile, 61 new cases from the general population and 14 security personnel belonging to the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) tested positive for Covid-19 in the state in the past 24 hours. The total number of positive cases in the state now stands at 2,831. The active cases are 1087 while the recovered cases are 1737, an official release said.

All (except nine from Thoubal, one each from Kangpokpi and Senapati besides 37 from Imphal West districts) do not have significant travel history, the release said, adding that five cases from Imphal West district were under investigation. They are being shifted to the Covid care centres..

Thirty eight patients were discharged in the past 24 hours from RIMS,JNIMS, Covid care centres of Meitram,Kakching,Moreh and RD wing after they were found to be Covid-19 negative in RT PCR test, the release added.

Amit Shah admitted to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram after testing Covid-19 positive
IPL 2020 to be held from Sep 19 to Nov 10, Chinese sponsors retained
‘Mind your business’: Punjab CM to Kejriwal on demand for CBI probe into hooch deaths
Bengal govt fixes rates of Covid-19 tests, kits after private hospitals found fleecing patients
20,000 temples get fresh paint. Ram dhun reverberates as Ayodhya decks up for the big day
Babul Supriyo self-isolates. He met Covid-19 positive Amit Shah a day earlier
Suicide car bomb, gunmen attack prison in east Afghanistan; at least one dead
Demonstrators chant ‘Modi, Modi’, praise India in Toronto’s anti-China protests
