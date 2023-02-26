Home / India News / 'Manish Sisodia gave evasive replies': 5 things CBI said on arrest

'Manish Sisodia gave evasive replies': 5 things CBI said on arrest

ByPoulomi Ghosh
Feb 26, 2023 09:16 PM IST

Manish Sisodia gave evasive replies and did not cooperate the investigation despite being confronted with evidence to the contrary, the CBI said in its statement on Sunday.

The CBI on Sunday arrested Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia in connection with the alleged liquor scam case after interrogating him for 8.5 hours. The arrest brings down the curtains on the issue simmering for quite some time now in the backdrop of the AAP vs BJP tussle. Sisodia was named as an accused in the liquor case and was called for questioning earlier too. This was his second summon on Sunday and the AAP leader apprehended that he would be arrested today. The CBI issued a statement and explained that Sisodia was evasive in his replies and that's why he was arrested.

Manish Sisodia was arrested on Sunday in connection with Delhi liquor policy scam. (PTI)
Manish Sisodia was arrested on Sunday in connection with Delhi liquor policy scam. (PTI)

'Black day for democracy': AAP on Manish Sisodia's arrest in Delhi liquor case

Here is what the agency said:

1. The case was registered against Sisodia, the excise minister, and 14 others for alleged irregularities in the framing and implementation of excise policy 2021-22.

2. A chargesheet has been filed on 25.12.2022 against then CEO of a Mumbai-based private company and 6 others.

3. Sisodia was issued a notice to join the investigation on February 19 and he sought one week's time citing his preoccupation.

4. He was called the second time after October 17, 2022 for answering questions that he evaded during the earlier interrogation and for further questions relating to his incriminating role based on evidence collected during the investigation of the case.

5. However, he gave evasive replies and did not cooperate the investigation despite being confronted with evidence to the contrary. Therefore, he has been arrested, the CBI said.

Sisodia will be produced before the court. Chief minister Kejriwal said Sisodia is innocent and his arrest is political which will only strengthen the party as people who are watching everything are with the Aam Aadmi Party. Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann reached Sisodia's house soon after he was arrested.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
manish sisodia
manish sisodia
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, February 26, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out