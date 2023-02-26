'Manish Sisodia gave evasive replies': 5 things CBI said on arrest

The CBI on Sunday arrested Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia in connection with the alleged liquor scam case after interrogating him for 8.5 hours. The arrest brings down the curtains on the issue simmering for quite some time now in the backdrop of the AAP vs BJP tussle. Sisodia was named as an accused in the liquor case and was called for questioning earlier too. This was his second summon on Sunday and the AAP leader apprehended that he would be arrested today. The CBI issued a statement and explained that Sisodia was evasive in his replies and that's why he was arrested. Manish Sisodia was arrested on Sunday in connection with Delhi liquor policy scam. (PTI)

Here is what the agency said:

1. The case was registered against Sisodia, the excise minister, and 14 others for alleged irregularities in the framing and implementation of excise policy 2021-22.

2. A chargesheet has been filed on 25.12.2022 against then CEO of a Mumbai-based private company and 6 others.

3. Sisodia was issued a notice to join the investigation on February 19 and he sought one week's time citing his preoccupation.

4. He was called the second time after October 17, 2022 for answering questions that he evaded during the earlier interrogation and for further questions relating to his incriminating role based on evidence collected during the investigation of the case.

5. However, he gave evasive replies and did not cooperate the investigation despite being confronted with evidence to the contrary. Therefore, he has been arrested, the CBI said.

Sisodia will be produced before the court. Chief minister Kejriwal said Sisodia is innocent and his arrest is political which will only strengthen the party as people who are watching everything are with the Aam Aadmi Party. Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann reached Sisodia's house soon after he was arrested.

