Shillong, Shillong MP Ricky A J Syngkon has sought an immediate freeze on the environmental clearance process for a proposed integrated cement plant in Meghalaya's East Jaintia Hills district, highlighting his concerns regarding the project. Meghalaya MP seeks freeze on environmental clearance process for new cement plant

In a representation to Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav, the MP urged authorities to suspend the ongoing proceedings related to the project proposed by Shree Cement Limited at remote Daistong village pending an independent review into alleged procedural irregularities and cumulative environmental impacts.

The project comprises a 0.95 million tonnes per annum clinker unit, a 0.99 million TPA cement grinding unit, a 15 MW captive power plant, a 7 MW waste heat recovery system and associated infrastructure spread over 25.08 hectares.

Syngkon said East Jaintia Hills already has several cement and extractive industries and cautioned that evaluating projects in isolation without assessing cumulative regional impacts could undermine environmental safeguards.

He flagged potential risks to air quality, groundwater resources, river systems, agricultural land and forest cover, arguing that granting clearance without a comprehensive cumulative impact assessment would run contrary to principles of sustainable development and the precautionary approach recognised in Indian environmental jurisprudence.

The MP also cited representations from residents alleging serious deficiencies in the statutory public hearing conducted under the EIA Notification, 2006.

According to the letter, villagers claimed they were obstructed from participating and that the process lacked free and meaningful consultation.

"If established, such irregularities would undermine the integrity of the environmental clearance process," he said, urging an independent examination before any further administrative progression.

Noting that Meghalaya comes under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution, Syngkon stressed the need for heightened scrutiny over tribal land rights and customary tenure systems.

He called for verification of compliance with the Meghalaya Transfer of Land Act, 1971 and clarity regarding the issuance of no-objection certificates tied to the project.

Proceeding without addressing these aspects, he warned, could trigger constitutional complications and public unrest in the region.

The MP requested the ministry to immediately suspend further processing of the environmental clearance application and institute an independent review covering the public hearing process, cumulative environmental impact assessment and compliance with statutory land safeguards. He also urged authorities to ensure that no final clearance is granted until the findings of such a review are placed on record.

Invoking Article 21 of the Constitution, Syngkon said environmental protection and livelihood security form integral components of the right to life and that administrative prudence required precautionary action where serious allegations exist.

"As the elected representative of the affected constituency, I am duty-bound to convey the gravity of public concern," he said, adding that he may pursue parliamentary and institutional remedies if the matter proceeds without satisfactory review.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.