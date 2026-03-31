Modi inaugurates Jain museum, says previous governments ignored manuscripts

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday criticised previous governments for neglecting India’s manuscript heritage for political reasons as he inaugurated the Samrat Samprati Museum at Gandhinagar’s Koba Teerth, housing over 2,000 rare objects tracing the evolution of Jainism. The museum is dedicated to the Samrat Samprati Maharaj (224–215 BC), a preacher of non-violence. Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Samrat Samprati Museum. (X)

“After independence, searching for... manuscripts and preserving them should have been a national responsibility. But unfortunately, due to a colonial mindset, no attention was paid to this,” said Modi, who is on a day’s visit to Gujarat.

“Earlier, such work used to happen through a political lens. How to set the narrative of one political family, how to frame things based on vote bank calculations, everything revolved around that. We have ended this mindset.”

He referred to the government’s manuscript digitisation initiative, the Gyan Bharatam Mission, and saints such as Jainacharya Shri Padmasagar Surishwarji Maharaj Saheb, who spent 60 years travelling across the country to locate manuscripts. “More than three lakh manuscripts, written on palm leaves and birch bark, that knowledge hundreds of years old is today safely preserved and compiled at Koba. This is a great service to India’s past, India’s present, and our future,” he said.

Modi drew parallels between Samrat Samprati’s reign and the idea of value-based governance. “While some rulers used violence as a weapon to rule, Samrat Samprati sat on the throne and spread the message of non-violence.” He said the museum’s message was relevant beyond India. “The way the world is burning in the fire of instability and unrest, this museum’s message is important not just for India but for all of humanity.”

Earlier on Tuesday, Modi conveyed his greetings on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Bhagwan Mahavir. saying his life and teachings illuminate the path of truth, non-violence, and compassion.

Modi was scheduled to travel to Sanand to inaugurate the Kaynes Semicon plant, marking the start of commercial production at the semiconductor facility, according to a government statement. The plant, which will have a production capacity of 6.33 million units per day, has been set up with an investment of about ₹3,300 crore under the India Semiconductor Mission (ISM).

The statement said the inauguration of the plant will be a major step under the ISM. “It will be the second semiconductor facility, after Micron Technology, among the approved projects under the programme to commence commercial production.”

In Banaskantha, Modi will lay foundation stones and inaugurate development projects worth over ₹20,000 crore covering roads, railways, power, urban development, health, tourism, water supply, tribal development, and rural infrastructure. He will inaugurate the Ahmedabad–Dholera Expressway, built at a cost of over ₹5,100 crore.

Modi will lay the foundation stone for Sabarmati riverfront expansion projects worth ₹1000 crore in Gandhinagar and inaugurate a hostel in Ahmedabad for tribal students pursuing higher education.