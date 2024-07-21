Monsoon Session: Rajnath Singh makes an appeal to Opposition at all-party meet

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has urged all MPs to refrain from interfering and interrupting when a fellow member is speaking in the House, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said on Sunday. Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju and Union Minister JP Nadda during the all-party meeting ahead of the Budget session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Sunday, July 21, 2024.(PTI)

“Defence Minister Rajnath Singh appealed that we are committed to strengthening democracy and when any member speaks in the Parliament, we shouldn't interfere and interrupt,” Rijiju told reporters after an all-party meeting.

“In the special session, when PM Modi was addressing on Motion of Thanks to the President, it was interrupted, both in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, Rajnath Singh Ji has appealed today that it is not good for parliamentary democracy. When the PM is speaking, the House and country should listen to it,” he added.

Rijiju thanked the floor leaders of all parties for giving good suggestions ahead of the Monsoon session.

“We have taken the suggestions from all the floor leaders. To run the Parliament smoothly, it's the responsibility of both - those in the government and those in opposition,” the minister said.

Congress' Jairam Ramesh and K Suresh, Asaduddin Owaisi of AIMIM, RJD's Abhay Kushwaha, JD(U) Sanjay Jha, AAP's Sanjay Singh, SP leader Ramgopal Yadav and NCP's Praful Patel were present at the meeting.

Jairam Ramesh said that the JD(U) and the YSRCP demanded special category status for Bihar and Andhra Pradesh respectively but "strangely" the TDP kept quiet on the matter.

BJD leader Sasmit Patra told reporters that his party demanded special category status for Odisha.

The monsoon session is set to be a stormy one with a united opposition eyeing to corner the NDA government on issues ranging from the NEET paper leak case and railway safety.

The session begins on Monday and will have 19 sittings till August 12 when the government is expected to present six bills, including the one to replace the 90-year-old Aircraft Act, and also get Parliament's nod for the budget of Jammu and Kashmir, which is under central rule.