Sanjay Singh's prediction for Union Budget 2024: ‘Delhi will not…’

Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh on Sunday claimed that the national capital will not be allocated more than ₹350 crore in the Union Budget 2024 set to be tabled by Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday. New Delhi: AAP MP Sanjay Singh arrives to attend the all-party meeting ahead of the Budget session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Sunday.(PTI)

“In the all-party meeting, many issues were raised, especially the misuse of investigation agencies on Opposition leaders, the biggest victim of which is AAP...I also raised the issue of Delhi and Punjab regarding the budget. The budget is about to come but I can leak the budget before that and in the case of Delhi, I can say that Delhi will not get more than ₹350 crores,” ANI quoted Singh as saying after the all-party meeting.



Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to create history when she presents her seventh straight Budget on Tuesday for the fiscal 2024-25, surpassing the record of former prime minister Morarji Desai.



Singh also raised the order passed by the Uttar Pradesh government mandating eateries along Kanwar routes to disclose the name and identity of their owners.



“An order has been issued that nameplates have to be installed (in shops), this is an attempt to close the business of Dalits, backward tribals and others. These are the people who believe in discrimination. They did not invite President Droupadi Murmu to the inauguration of Ram temple,” Singh added.



“This decision is against Dalits, backward castes, minorities, tribals and the politics of malice is being promoted openly by saying that you will have to put up nameplates on the way to Kanvar Yatra...Demands have been made for the small parties as well that their members should be given at least 5-7 minutes to speak,” the AAP MP said.



Not only the opposition, but even members of ruling NDA have demanded that the Yogi Adityanath government rollback the Kanwar order on eateries.



“It seems that the order was taken without much thought and the government is adamant on it because the decision has been taken. There is still time. It (roll back) should happen or the government should not put much emphasis on (implementing) it,” Union minister and Rashtriya Lok Dal chief Jayant Chaudhary said.